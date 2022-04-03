Two people are competing to become St. Clair’s next Ward 2 Alderman in April’s municipal elections.
Incumbent Amanda Sikes, who has represented Ward 2 on the Board of Aldermen since 2018, is facing challenger Kim Marler, who wants to bring her financial experience to St. Clair municipal government.
Marler has worked for 23 years at U.S. Bank in Washington, and lives in St. Clair.
“I’m a lifetime-long St. Clair resident, and right now it just feels like the right time for me to run,” Marler said. “I was busy with other things in my life up until now, and going to the (board) meetings, I just felt like we need a little bit of diversity and leadership.”
Sikes said in her four years in office she’s been committed to attending municipal government conferences where she can learn from others.
“Without economic growth, we don’t have a strong community,” Sikes said. “I want to bring more businesses that will provide more jobs here so that people don’t have to leave town to work.”
Marler said improving the city’s streets would be her biggest priority. “I do a lot of walking through our town, and every road I walk on is horrendous,” she said.
She wants to ensure those roads are better maintained and wants to rally volunteers to help clean some of St. Clair’s public spaces.
Staff turnover has been a big issue in municipal government nationwide, and Marler said that she thinks the answer to that is to institute annual performance reviews.
Sikes voted for longevity-based pay raises for all city staff not on probation in August, with the board planning to revisit merit-based raises in the future. Marler said Sikes has done a fine job as alderman, but she thinks her own experience in banking gives her an understanding of business that she believes would be useful on the board.
Election Day is April 5. Also on the ballot will be Charlene Sailing, who is running unopposed for Ward 1 Alderman.