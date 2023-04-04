Election Graphic
*Editor's Note: This is a developing story thread, which will be updated as more information becomes available. The latest updates will time stamped at the start of the post.* 

Update 8:36 p.m.: With the majority of the precincts now reporting, the countywide cannabis tax appears ready for passage. With 17 precincts remaining to report results, the "yes" votes have 2,775 compared to the 1,512 "no" votes.