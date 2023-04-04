*Editor's Note: This is a developing story thread, which will be updated as more information becomes available. The latest updates will time stamped at the start of the post.*
Update 8:36 p.m.: With the majority of the precincts now reporting, the countywide cannabis tax appears ready for passage. With 17 precincts remaining to report results, the "yes" votes have 2,775 compared to the 1,512 "no" votes.
Update 8:28 p.m.: The first results of the night have been posted regarding the countywide cannabis sales tax. With seven precincts reporting, including absentees, the "yes" votes currently lead the "no" votes by a margin of 613 to 356. The precincts reporting include Beaufort, Gray Summit, Union Out-of-Town, Union Ward 1, Union Ward 2, and Union Ward 3. The "yes" votes carried every precinct so far, except for Union Ward 1 where the "no" votes carried by seven votes. That precinct's total was 29 "yes" votes to 39 "no" votes.
Original Post 6:30 p.m.: The results from the April 4, 2023, election are expected to begin to come sometime after 7 p.m. The first results will likely only include the absentee and early vote totals. There are 40 precincts in Franklin County and the election results will be announced gradually throughout the night as the results are tabulated.
Some key races that The Missourian's news team is covering tonight are the Fourth Ward Council race in Washington between incumbent Joe Holtmeier and challenger Harvey Mendez, the New Haven mayoral and aldermanic races, the Pacific aldermanic race in Ward 2, and Union race between write-in candidates Gary D’Onofrio and Heather Epple in the city's Ward 4.
Other races that The Missourian will be reporting on tonight is the outcome of cannabis tax proposals in Washington, Union, Pacific and Gerald, along with hotel occupancy tax in New Haven. The Missourian will also be covering the ballot measures for the Boles Fire Protection District, the St. Clair Ambulance District, and Pacific Fire Protection District.
Lastly, The Missourian will also be watching the election returns for the St. Clair School Board, the Meramec Valley School Board, the Lonedell School Board, the Strain-Japan School Board, and Spring Bluff School Board.