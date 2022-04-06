Incumbent Amanda Sikes has won reelection to her Ward 2 seat on the St. Clair Board of Aldermen.
She narrowly beat challenger Kim Marler by a mere 10 votes. The final count was 78-68, with Sikes winning 53.42 percent of the votes.
"I just want to thank (voters) for their confidence and their trust as we have managed the city and move forward," Sikes said.
She attributes her win to her family and friends and to the voters.
"I have a great support system at home that allows people to put in the effort that's required to get the information out there to the voters," Sikes said. "And then ultimately, the victory was thanks to the voters that got out and voted."
She said her first priority in her new term will be continuing upgrades to Orchard Park.
Marler, a first-time candidate, said she still feels good about the campaign she put out there and the effort she put into the race.
"I did well for the first time running," she said. "It was very close. I have not run for office before."
The likely won't be the last time you see her name on the ballot. Marler said she plans to run again next year for the other Ward 2 seat on the Board of Aldermen. That seat is currently held by Jamie Frossard.
Marler said she plans to continue attending board meetings regularly and stay involved in the affairs of the city.