There won't be any new faces on the Washington City Council after Tuesday's municipal election.
Voters in Washington's Fourth Ward overwhelmingly backed incumbent Joe Holtmeier over challenger Harvey Mendez. The unofficial election returns showed Holtmeier with 247 votes, or roughly 74 percent of the vote, compared to Mendez's 87 votes, or 26 percent.
Holtmeier said his victory stems from the "strong support" that he has from residents within the Fourth Ward, which encompasses much of downtown Washington and the city’s industrial parks, stretching westward from Jefferson Street.
Holtmeier, who has served 12 years on the Washington City Council, told The Missourian on Tuesday night that he was grateful to be given the chance to continue to serve on the city's governing body.
"Our administration does a tremendous job, and I know we are losing (City Engineer) John Nilges, but there is going to be some very important work happening on Front Street, Second Street and Third Street over the next few years," Holtmeier said. "I'm grateful happening in my ward."
The other members of the Washington City Council up for reelection were unopposed. Those members were First Ward Councilman Duane Reed, Second Ward Councilman Mark Wessels, and Third Ward Councilman Jeff Patke.
For a complete breakdown of the election returns, visit the Franklin County Clerk's website. The Missourian will have comprehensive election coverage online Wednesday and in the weekend edition of The Missourian.