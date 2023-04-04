Earl Gleeson fills out his ballot
Earl Gleeson fills out his ballot Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the Washington Public Library in Washington. Ward Four had the only contested race in the city of Washington with Joe Holtmeier vying to keep his seat on city council against challenger Harvey Mendez.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

There won't be any new faces on the Washington City Council after Tuesday's municipal election. 

Voters in Washington's Fourth Ward overwhelmingly backed incumbent Joe Holtmeier over challenger Harvey Mendez. The unofficial election returns showed Holtmeier with 247 votes, or roughly 74 percent of the vote, compared to Mendez's 87 votes, or 26 percent. 