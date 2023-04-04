Missouri Health & Wellness Dispensary First Sale (copy)
Buy Now

Louella Bates chats with customer James Wright Feb. 3 while finalizing the first recreational cannabis sale at Missouri Health & Wellness in Washington. After Missouri chose to legalize recreational cannabis in November, voters in Washington voted to create a 3 percent sales tax on all recreational-use cannabis purchases made at the dispensary. The new sales tax likely won't go into effect until July 2023. 

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

By an almost 3-to-1 margin, Washington voters approved the city's sales tax proposition on recreational use cannabis. 

According to the Franklin County Clerk's website, the sales tax proposition received 743 "yes" votes compared to 264 "no" votes. 