By an almost 3-to-1 margin, Washington voters approved the city's sales tax proposition on recreational use cannabis.
According to the Franklin County Clerk's website, the sales tax proposition received 743 "yes" votes compared to 264 "no" votes.
Updated: April 5, 2023 @ 2:46 am
The 3 percent tax is in addition to the general sales tax already assessed on items purchased at the city's lone dispensary, Missouri Health & Wellness. The city already had an existing sales tax on medical use cannabis.
The measure approved by voters on Tuesday will go into effect in July. Because of reporting delays by the state's department of revenue, the city likely won't see its first revenues from the cannabis tax until August.
While it is not in the official ballot language, the Washington City Council has agreed that a portion of the 3 percent sales tax’s revenue will be directed to the city’s parks. The other portion of the tax revenue will be used to boost the salaries of the city’s emergency dispatchers.
City officials have said they expect the tax to generate between $100,000 and $200,000 annually.
For a complete breakdown of the election returns, visit the Franklin County Clerk's website. The Missourian will have comprehensive election coverage online Wednesday and in the weekend edition of The Missourian.
