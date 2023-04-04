Union voters showed strong support for taxing recreational marijuana sales in the city but gave more reluctant approval to a tax on medical marijuana sales.
On the question of whether to have a 3-percent tax on recreational marijuana sales, 283 people, or 62.9 percent, voted “yes,” while 167 people, or 37.1 percent, voted “no.”
The question of a 2-percent tax on medical marijuana was much closer, passing by just 15 votes. A total of 231 votes, or 51.7 percent, were cast for the tax, while 216 votes, or 48.3 percent, were against the tax.
Both Union’s recreational and medical marijuana tax rates are the highest allowed by the state.
Union does not currently have any recreational or medical marijuana dispensaries.
“We don’t have any right now, but there’s a possibility we’re going to get that,” Mayor Bob Schmuke said at Monday’s meeting of the city’s Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee.
City officials have not said what they plan to do with the marijuana sales tax revenue.
The ballot initiative approved statewide by voters in November that added adult-use recreational marijuana legalization to the Missouri Constitution gives cities an opportunity to tax cannabis sales up to 3 percent. The municipal tax would be in addition to regular sales taxes and the 6 percent state marijuana tax created by Amendment 3.
Franklin County voters also approved a 3-percent county tax on recreational marijuana sales Tuesday. The county hopes to charge that tax in cities, as well as the unincorporated county.
The Union Planning and Zoning Commission has also discussed zoning for recreational marijuana businesses, recommending the same rules that are in place for medical cannabis. The businesses would be allowed in a B-2 or highway business district, or in B-1 districts, like the central business district, with a conditional use permit.