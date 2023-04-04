Dispensary cookout
Buy Now

Union Medical Marijuana Dispensary owner Kim Clavenna, left, and niece Chloe Valleroy deliver food to the car of a Union Food Pantry client at a Saturday, May 9, 2020 cookout at the dispensary. Though the dispensary had its license denied by the state, owners made food for food pantry clients, as well as first responders and health care workers.

 Missourian Photo

Union voters showed strong support for taxing recreational marijuana sales in the city but gave more reluctant approval to a tax on medical marijuana sales.

On the question of whether to have a 3-percent tax on recreational marijuana sales, 283 people, or 62.9 percent, voted “yes,” while 167 people, or 37.1 percent, voted “no.”

Tags