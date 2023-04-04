School board candidates answer questions at St. Clair forum
Buy Now

St. Clair R-XIII school board candidates, from left, Brian Hinson, David A. Berkel, both incumbents; Heather Ann Van Ness; and Jason Gaszak, both challengers; answer questions during a candidate forum March 16 at Scenic Regional Library’s St. Clair Branch. The event was hosted by Scenic Regional Library and The Missourian and featured questions submitted by parents and teachers.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Incumbents Brian Hinson and David Berkel won reelection to the St. Clair R-XIII Board of Education, and Heather Anne Van Ness will also be joining the board after fellow newcomer candidate Jason Gaszak fell short of the votes necessary to win a seat Tuesday.

Hinson and Van Ness were tied with 691 votes each, or 27.53 percent of the total, followed by Berkel with 646 votes, or 25.74 percent, and Gaszak with 438, or 17.45 percent.