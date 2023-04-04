Incumbents Brian Hinson and David Berkel won reelection to the St. Clair R-XIII Board of Education, and Heather Anne Van Ness will also be joining the board after fellow newcomer candidate Jason Gaszak fell short of the votes necessary to win a seat Tuesday.
Hinson and Van Ness were tied with 691 votes each, or 27.53 percent of the total, followed by Berkel with 646 votes, or 25.74 percent, and Gaszak with 438, or 17.45 percent.
“This will be my third term. I still have a passion for our community and our school district,” Hinson said in introducing himself at a candidate forum at the local Scenic Regional Library branch last month. “Thank you to all who came out and voted today,” he said in a Facebook post Tuesday night after the results were announced.
“I’m running for school board because I think our children are struggling, I think our teachers are needing some assistance and some support, and I’m here to make sure that our school district is the best that it can be,” Van Ness said at the candidate forum.
“I just want to say that I love the kids, I love the teachers, I love the community,” she added. “Anything that I can do to better all of it, I’m in. I just want to do what’s best for everyone.”
Berkel, meanwhile, pointed to his decades of experience on the school board in making his case to voters at the candidate forum.
“I’ve been on the school board for 30 years and currently serving as the board president. I’ve been active with the Missouri School Boards’ Association and the Missouri Association of Rural Educators with countless hours of training and seminars to stay up to date with new innovations concerning education, safety and violence.”