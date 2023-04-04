New Haven’s city government will feature some personnel in new positions following Tuesday’s election, but all the winning candidates will be familiar faces who have previously served in local government in some capacity.
In the mayoral race, Jason Addison fended off a challenge Tuesday from Keith Strobel with more than 60 percent of the vote. Gary Rustige came out ahead of two competitors to take the Ward 1 Board of Aldermen seat Addison is vacating with 46.5 percent of the total, and Jacqueline Brown won her race for Ward 2 Alderman with more than 80 percent of the vote.
“I would like to thank everyone for voting and for their trust and support,” Addison said in a Facebook post after the results were announced. “I look forward to serving the people of New Haven for the next 2 years!”
Brown, who was appointed to the seat vacated by former Alderman Mark Wehner following his resignation in November, was running against Patrick Holliday, while Rustige was running against David Burke and Josh Lang in the Ward 1 race.
“I can't thank the community enough for voting me in,” Brown said. “I will do my best to serve the community with pride.”
Besides Addison and Brown’s more recent service on the Board of Aldermen, at a candidate forum last month at the city’s American Legion Post 366, all three winning candidates touted their past service on the New Haven Park Board.