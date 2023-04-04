Jennifer Molitor helps Owen Krull
Jennifer Molitor helps her nephew Owen Krull, 2, place her ballot in the machine Tuesday, April 4, 2023, after voting in New Haven. New Haven had several contested races including for mayor and two aldermanic seats.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

New Haven’s city government will feature some personnel in new positions following Tuesday’s election, but all the winning candidates will be familiar faces who have previously served in local government in some capacity.

In the mayoral race, Jason Addison fended off a challenge Tuesday from Keith Strobel with more than 60 percent of the vote. Gary Rustige came out ahead of two competitors to take the Ward 1 Board of Aldermen seat Addison is vacating with 46.5 percent of the total, and Jacqueline Brown won her race for Ward 2 Alderman with more than 80 percent of the vote.