Tourists looking to book a place to stay in New Haven will have to pay a little bit more, with the goal of investing in drawing more of them to town, following the April 4 election.
“Shall the City of New Haven impose a tax on the charges for all sleeping rooms paid by the transient guests of hotels, motels and other rental sleeping facilities situated in New Haven, MO at a rate of five percent (5%) for the sole purpose of promoting tourism?” voters were asked.
The proposal was approved with overwhelming support Tuesday, with 212 voters, or 62.17 percent of the total, voting in favor and 129, or 37.83 percent, against.
In the run up to election day, several of the candidates weighed in with ideas of how to best promote tourism.
Jason Addison, elected mayor Tuesday, said New Haven small businesses that cater to tourists could pool their money to buy advertising in magazines and lifestyle publications in regional metropolitan areas that they might not be able to afford individually.
Jacqueline Brown, who was elected to a Ward 2 Alderman seat Tuesday, said at a candidate forum sponsored by the New Haven Area Chamber of Commerce last month that going back to hosting more festivals would bring visitors to New Haven’s downtown.
“Yes, it brought in a lot of people and it meant extra work and extra overtime for the officers,” said Brown, herself a former New Haven police officer. “But it brought in a lot of people to see our beautiful town, and I think we need to bring that back.”
Gary Rustige, winner of a Ward 1 Board of Aldermen seat Tuesday, similarly said at the candidate forum that events such as an arts festival, a “Taste of New Haven,” or a farmers’ market could draw people in, adding that having a strong chamber of commerce and enough parking for visitors would be important.
Asked more recently about ways to spend the hotel tax revenue, Rustige said it would be important to do something cost-effective, as it would likely not add up to very much money, and suggested exploring both print media and online advertising opportunities.