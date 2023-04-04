New Haven City Hall
Tourists looking to book a place to stay in New Haven will have to pay a little bit more, with the goal of investing in drawing more of them to town, following the April 4 election.

“Shall the City of New Haven impose a tax on the charges for all sleeping rooms paid by the transient guests of hotels, motels and other rental sleeping facilities situated in New Haven, MO at a rate of five percent (5%) for the sole purpose of promoting tourism?” voters were asked.