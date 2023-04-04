In a contest between two write-in candidates, Heather Epple came out on top Tuesday.
Epple, co-manager of Cotton’s Ace Hardware in Union, received 55 write-in votes, to 40 votes for mail carrier Gary D’Onofrio, County Clerk Tim Baker said Tuesday evening. Baker emphasized that the results are unofficial until the election is certified.
Epple had never run for political office before, but decided to do so after becoming more involved in the community in recent years. She helped start a Franklin County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national volunteer organization that builds and delivers beds to children and families in need. Epple was one of the representatives for the group who accepted the Nonprofit of the Year award from the Union Area Chamber of Commerce at the March 25 Distinguished Service Awards Banquet. She is also involved with her church, the Franklin County Fair Board and the Union Area Chamber of Commerce.
D’Onofrio is also involved with the community, serving as a Franklin County Court Appointed Special Advocates volunteer, a member of the Union Park Advisory Board and a youth baseball coach.
Current Ward 4 Alderman Karen Erwin did not file for reelection. And no one else filed by the deadline to have their name on the ballot. Epple and D’Onofrio both filed as write-in candidates in February.
A total of 110 write-in votes were cast in Ward 4, which makes up the growing parts of Union east of the Bourbeuse River. Several undeclared “candidates” received a single write-in vote, including Mickey Mouse, Baker said.
Union aldermen serve two-year terms.
All other Union candidates ran unopposed, including Russell Rost, Epple’s Ace Hardware co-worker. Rost, a former Union city administrator who filed when it became clear that current Alderman Robert Marquart would not seek reelection, received 82 votes, or 88 percent of votes cast, with unofficial write-in candidates receiving the remaining 11 votes.
Incumbent Ward 1 Alderman Brian Pickard was reelected with 62 votes, or 95 percent, while incumbent Ward 3 Alderman Dennis Soetibier received 53 votes, or 95 percent.
Union Mayor Robert “Bob” Schmuke received 356 votes, or 95 percent. After being voted in April 2022 to finish the final year of former Mayor Rod Tappe’s term, Schmuke will now receive a full four-year term.
Union Municipal Court Judge A. David Arand was reelected with 377 votes, or 99 percent.