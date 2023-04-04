Heather Epple

In a contest between two write-in candidates, Heather Epple came out on top Tuesday.

Epple, co-manager of Cotton’s Ace Hardware in Union, received 55 write-in votes, to 40 votes for mail carrier Gary D’Onofrio, County Clerk Tim Baker said Tuesday evening. Baker emphasized that the results are unofficial until the election is certified.