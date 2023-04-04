St. Clair Welcoming Sign

Chris Dulworth, one of three declared write-in candidates for an open St. Clair Board of Aldermen Ward 2 position, has secured her seat on the board following Tuesday’s election.

No one originally filed to run in the Ward 2 race, but following the resignation last month of Ward 2 Alderman James Guthrie, who was appointed to the position in February, two other candidates jumped into the race.