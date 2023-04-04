Chris Dulworth, one of three declared write-in candidates for an open St. Clair Board of Aldermen Ward 2 position, has secured her seat on the board following Tuesday’s election.
No one originally filed to run in the Ward 2 race, but following the resignation last month of Ward 2 Alderman James Guthrie, who was appointed to the position in February, two other candidates jumped into the race.
Jamie Frossard, who was formerly Ward 2 Alderman until her resignation last summer, filed her declaration of intent to run as a write-in candidate on March 22, two days before the deadline to do so.
“That same day Chris Dulworth also filed to run for the same position,” Frossard later said in a Facebook post. “Had I realized she was running, I would not have filed.”
Frossard added that Dulworth, who is also president of the St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce as well as a member of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and Industrial Development Authority Board, “will be a fantastic Alderman” and that she is “very excited to see what new ideas she can bring to the table.”
Dulworth received 54 write-in votes Tuesday, compared to 6 votes for Frossard and 9 for Guthrie, who recently resigned over a vote he made at a Board of Aldermen meeting that inadvertently violated state law. Guthrie had already declared his intent to run as a write-in candidate in January and had not indicated he had withdrawn his candidacy as of election day.
A dozen other write-in candidates received one or two votes each.
As was the case in many other area communities, voters in St. Clair – home to one of three marijuana dispensaries in Franklin County – also approved a three percent sales tax Tuesday on recreational marijuana sales in the city. More than 70 percent of St. Clair voters favored the tax proposal.