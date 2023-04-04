Franklin County voters easily approved a 3-percent tax Tuesday on recreational marijuana sales in the county.
In the only county-wide ballot question in Tuesday’s municipal election, 4,489 votes, or 64.8 percent, were cast for the tax, while 2,442, or 35.2 percent, opposed the tax.
While there are not currently cannabis dispensaries in unincorporated parts of the county, Franklin County plans to have its tax apply on marijuana sales within the county’s cities, on top of any city marijuana taxes, meaning people could pay local taxes of up to 6 percent. That is on top of a 6 percent statewide marijuana tax, as well as state and local sales taxes.
Because much of the population of the county resides outside cities, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker previously said marijuana sales made within cities can still put a burden on the county.
The ballot language for the marijuana tax states that revenue collected from the tax “shall be used for public safety purposes, general revenue purposes, or such other purpose as the County Commission may determine from time to time is necessary and appropriate.”
Brinker previously said the tax would be used for public safety “first and foremost,” meaning law enforcement and 911 communications.