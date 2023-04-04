Missouri Health & Wellness Dispensary First Sale
Louella Bates chats with customer James Wright Feb. 3 while finalizing the first recreational cannabis sale at Missouri Health & Wellness in Washington. After voters chose to legalize recreational cannabis in November, the state approved applications for dispensaries to begin selling recreational use cannabis to adults.  

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Franklin County voters easily approved a 3-percent tax Tuesday on recreational marijuana sales in the county.

In the only county-wide ballot question in Tuesday’s municipal election, 4,489 votes, or 64.8 percent, were cast for the tax, while 2,442, or 35.2 percent, opposed the tax.

