After receiving nearly 50 percent of all votes cast, James "Doug" Hagedorn has won the four-person race to become Washington's next mayor.
"I am just humbled, humbled that so many people showed up and believed in me," said Hagedorn, a retired airline pilot, who received 1,580 votes out of the nearly 3,200 votes cast in Tuesday's election.
Steve Sullentrup, who has served multiple terms on the Washington City Council, finished second in the race, receiving 34 percent of the vote. Kari Klenke, a former educator, finished third with 499 votes. Nathan R. Krausch, who hoped to be the city's first special needs mayor, as he lives with a medical condition that required a significant portion of his skull to be removed as a child, received 46 votes.
Following his win, Hagedorn paused to thank Sullentrup, Klenke and Krausch for the work they did on the campaign trail.
"I appreciate them all. They all ran clean races and spoke to the issues they felt were the most important," Hagedorn said. He pledged that the disability awareness issues raised by Krausch's campaign will be a part of his administration as mayor.
"He had an important message of inclusion for all people, especially those who are disabled and we are going to make sure we continue those conversations," Hagedorn said. He said he would welcome input from Sullentrup, Klenke and Krausch as he begins his transition as mayor-elect.
Hagedorn said while he imagines that their supporters are disappointed by the outcome of the election, he hopes they will continue to stay involved in the city government and community at large.
"Please join us. There is a lot of work to do and it will take all of us being involved to accomplish this work. Together we can accomplish so much for the benefit of Washington," Hagedorn said.
Hagedorn will replace Sandy Lucy, who opted to not seek reelection to a fourth term. Lucy, who was the city's first female mayor, said she believes the transition between her tenure and Hagedorn's term as mayor will be "smooth."
"I expect that our team at city hall will do their part to make sure the transition is smooth. The people who work in city hall are talented professionals who are always happy to share how things work and I think they will certainly do their part to answer any questions that Doug may have moving forward," Lucy said.
Hagedorn and the other newly-elected members of the Washington City Council will be sworn in during the April 18 meeting of the city's governing body.
Allan Behr defeated two challengers to win the First Ward council seat currently held by Sullentrup. Behr received 54 percent of the vote, compared to J.R. Jones, who finished second in the race. Jones received 224 votes, or 33 percent of the vote. Brandon Rodriguez, a first-time candidate, finished third in the race, receiving 85 votes, or less than 13 percent of the vote. Attempts by The Missourian to reach Behr on election night were unsuccessful.
In the Second Ward, Mark Hidritch was reelected, receiving 75 percent of the vote. His challenger, Steven Landing, who withdrew from the race in February, still received 25 percent of the vote.
In the city's Third Ward, Chad Briggs received 259 votes compared to Don Kluba, who garnered 224 votes. Kevin Blackburn, who is a member of the Washington School Board, received 150 votes. Sara Scarborough received 73 votes, while Haley Beste received 47 votes.
"From the beginning of this race, I thought the race would be very close because we were all very strong candidates," said Briggs. He said he will rely on the mayor, the other City Council members and city staff to help his transition onto the council be as smooth as possible.
In the city's Fourth Ward, Michael Coulter edged out incumbent Gretchen AuBuchon Pettet and challenger Mike Johns. Coulter received 284 votes compared to Pettet's 246 votes and Johns' 189 votes.
In an interview following the race, Coulter said he is looking forward to joining the council.
He joins the City Council with four other newcomers, but he said the city is fortunate that there are five "familiar faces" still on the council.
Mark Piontek was reelected as city attorney. He ran unopposed.