Two East Central College trustees have been re-elected to a six-year term.
Cookie Hartbauer Hays and Eric Park each received more than double the votes of challenger Jon D. Ceretto. They will represent ECC subdistrict No. 3, which encompasses most of the Washington School District, excluding portions of Boeuf and Lyon townships.
“I feel like it’s a vote of confidence that the people in the community support the way we are growing,” Hays said. “I just look forward to having a great six years.”
Park led all vote-getters, the top two of whom are elected, with 4,301 votes cast, or 44.07 percent of all votes. Hays had 3,785 votes, or 38.78 percent. Ceretto finished with 1,581 votes, or 16.2 percent.
First up for the newly-reelected board members will be a visit next week regarding the college’s accreditation with the Higher Learning Commission. Hays said she looks forward to showing off the Union campus.
“We have such a great community, and everybody supports the college,” she said.
All three candidates have worked for ECC in some fashion and both victors graduated from the school.
Hays worked her way up from secretary to vice president of student development in 41 years of working at ECC, according to previous Missourian reporting. Ceretto and Park were each adjunct professors at ECC.