Union R-XI School Board members Karen Gail Tucker and Bernard Everett “Ben” Fox will each receive another three-year term on the board.
Current board Vice President Tucker led the four candidates on the ballot, the top two of whom are elected to the board, with 614 votes, or 35.39 percent of all votes cast.
Fox had 496 votes, or 28.59 percent. Missing out on a spot on the board was David Aguilar, who had 445 votes, or 25.65 percent. Aguilar has been a critic at board meetings of mask mandates, which the district has not had in classrooms for nearly a year, and other COVID-19 mitigation measures.
Paige Shortal, who announced she was dropping out of the race March 6, received 127 votes, or 7.32 percent. Shortal dropped out too late to be removed from the ballot. In absentee vote tallies she was in third place, with 17 percent; some of those votes were cast before she dropped out.
Tucker thanked the people who turned out to vote for her.
“It means that they believe that I support the kids and the community, and the teachers and the staff,” she said. “I’m on your side and I believe we have a wonderful school district, with the staff, the teachers, the parents and all the community that helps with everything.”
It helped that people know Tucker, who has worked as a teacher and principal and been involved with the community through the Kiwanis Club, she said.
“I’ve been in the district for a million years,” she said. “I think people know me and trust me.”
Fox, who also has extensive experience as both a teacher and administrator, echoed those sentiments.
“I know a lot of people and I want to serve my community,” he said. “I think the other candidates ran a great race. I would just say hats off to them for doing such a good job. I look forward to serving my community for the next three years again, and I hope I can live up to my expectations.”
Both incumbents touted the district’s completion of $27 million in construction projects after the successful 2018 passage of the Proposition Wildcats bond package, as well as the transition to new Superintendent Dr. Scott Hayes.
The district was also able to reopen for five-days-a-week instruction in fall 2020 and remain open.