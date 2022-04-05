While he has served in the position for nearly a year, Union Mayor Robert L. “Bob” Schmuke can now say he was elected to the position.
Like the other Union officials on the ballot in Tuesday’s election, Schmuke ran unopposed. He took 464 votes, or 95.47 percent, compared to 22 votes, or 4.53 percent, for write-in candidates, in Tuesday’s special election.
Schmuke, a longtime alderman in Union’s Ward 1, was approved as mayor by his fellow aldermen in June 2021, after former Mayor Rod Tappe resigned for health reasons and because he was moving out of the city.
The special election filled the final year of Tappe’s four-year term. The mayoral seat will be on the ballot again in April 2023.
While Union’s aldermanic seats were all unopposed, Ward 4 Alderman Tom Strubberg received the most votes of those who ran, with 155. No one voted for a write-in candidate against Strubberg, who will serve a second two-year term.
Newcomer Jacob Doepke in Ward 3, received 94 votes, or 93.07 percent, to seven votes for write-in candidates, or 6.93 percent. He will replace longtime Alderman Paul Arand, who did not seek another term.
Ward 1 Alderman Amanda Sullivan, who was appointed last year to fill the final months of Schmuke’s term after he became mayor, will now get a full two-year term. She received 79 votes, or 96.34 percent, compared to three votes, or 3.66 percent, for write-in candidates.
Ward 2 Alderman Barbara Laberer received 117 votes, or 97.5 percent, to 3 votes, or 2.5 percent, for write-in candidates. She will serve a second term.