For the first time since 2018, Union will have no contested races for positions in city government.
Mayor Robert “Bob” Schmuke, Ward 1 Alderman Amanda S. Sullivan, Ward 2 Alderman Barbara E. Laberer, Ward 4 Alderman Tom Strubberg and newcomer Jacob T. Doepke in Ward 3 all filed to run the first day candidates were eligible, Dec. 7.
No one else signed up the remainder of the filing period, which ended Tuesday, leaving the five candidates unopposed in the April 5 municipal election.
Schmuke is running to complete the final year of the four-year term of former Mayor Rod Tappe. The Board of Aldermen appointed Schmuke to fill the seat in June after Tappe resigned for health reasons and because he was moving out of town in May.
Sullivan was named to take Schmuke’s seat on the Board of Aldermen. She will be elected to a full two-year term.
Doepke will replace Paul Arand, who joined the board in 2005. Arand is not seeking another term.
Laberer and Strubberg, who were elected to their first terms in 2020, will each have another two-year term.
Because the then-new COVID-19 pandemic pushed 2020 municipal elections from April to June in Missouri, this is expected to be Laberer and Strubberg’s first full 24-month terms.
Only one of the four aldermen seats up in 2021 was contested, with incumbent Ward 3 Alderman Dennis Soetebier defeating Christian A. Dunn. Dunn died in November.