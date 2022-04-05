Pacific's municipal elections Tuesday saw voters choose a new mayor, reelect its city marshal and elect a new face to the Board of Aldermen.
Mayor
Heather Filley defeated long-time mayor Herb Adams, with 676 votes to Adams' 305. Her votes accounted for 68.5 percent of the total votes cast.
"I'm very excited," Filley said. "I cannot wait to be the representative for this community and speak on behalf of the citizens."
She thanked voters for getting to the polls and supporting her "especially when the day started off with not such good weather."
"But they still got out there," she said. "They have the belief in me, and I just want to thank them tremendously for their support and look forward to next four years."
She said with the budget coming up, that will likely become her main focus right off the bat.
Adams congratulated Filley on her victory.
"She worked hard," he said. "She earned it, and she deserves it. She's a mighty good person, and I wish her well, and I think she would do an excellent job."
He thanked those that voted for him and supported him, especially his family, but he said he hopes that his supporters can come together with Filley's supporters and get behind her as the city's new mayor.
He said he appreciated that "it was a good race between us and there was no mud-slinging."
As for what's next: "I just don't know," Adams said. "I have to let the dust settle, and see if anything comes to me that sort of tells me what I need to consider. But at this particular moment, at this particular time, I've been here before, and I've always enjoyed the time that I had off and the time with my family, and I'm looking forward to this."
Ward 2 Alderman
In Ward 2, James Cleeve beat out Stephen Flannery for the open Board of Aldermen seat.
Cleeve received 326 votes to Flannery's 115. Cleeve's votes represent 73.92 percent of the total votes in the race.
"I can't wait to get to work," Cleeve said. "My big thing is trying to get residents' feedback and find out what they believe is going right and what's going wrong."
He appreciated that there weren't personal attacks on the campaign trail.
"One of the biggest things I appreciated was Stephen Flannery," Cleeve said. "He ran a good campaign. We were both very positive in our campaigns, which I absolutely appreciate. He and I spoke at length today, and I really think he'll be a big part of the city as well. We both said, win or lose, we'll both remain active and be part of the city."
Flannery has not responded to The Missourian's phone calls asking for comment.
Cleeve said that he, or someone with his campaign, knocked on every door in the ward.
"I think that the overall message I heard as I was canvassing and talking to everyone was that they wanted to change at city hall," he said. "And I think the votes show that they wanted a change and I think they're going to get it."
City Marshal
There was a three-way race for Pacific's city marshal position. Incumbent Scott Melies beat out two challengers: Greg Hurst and Andrew Whitman.
Melies earned 404 votes while Hurst earned 256 and Whitman earned 286. Melies' votes account for 46.62 percent of the total votes in this race.
Melies did not respond to The Missourian's phone calls asking for comment.