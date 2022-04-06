During Tuesday's elections, Edward Fischer narrowly won the race to become the newest Washington Special Road District Commissioner.
He defeated Dale Schlitt 1,463-1,307. His votes accounted for 52.55 percent of the total votes cast in this race.
