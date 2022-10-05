Ann Wagner and Trish Gunby

For the first time, Franklin County is expected to be represented by a woman in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2023 as the two frontrunners in the race are Ann Wagner and Trish Gunby. 

 Contributed Photo/Missourian.

Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner is being challenged by Democratic state Rep. Trish Gunby. While they differ politically the two have some similarities in their background, both being mothers and Ballwin residents, and both having worked at Ralston Purina before entering politics.