For the first time, Franklin County is expected to be represented by a woman in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2023.
Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner is being challenged by Democratic state Rep. Trish Gunby. While they differ politically the two have some similarities in their background, both being mothers and Ballwin residents, and both having worked at Ralston Purina before entering politics.
Wagner told The Missourian she did not realize she could be the first woman to represent Franklin County in the House, but she is “thrilled” to now have the county as part of the redrawn Second Congressional District, which will also include parts of St. Louis, St. Charles and Warren counties.
“I think I’ve always appreciated seeing more women in leadership positions, whether it’s in business, philanthropy, public office,” she said. “It means, really, a lot to me to be the first female representative of Franklin County. I think it shows generations of young women to come that opportunities exist. ... I think the doors are opening wider every day.”
Gunby was elected to the state House in 2019 before seeking Wagner’s seat in the 2022 election. She won the primary election in August to set up the November contest. Gunby said she wants to be a representative for everybody.
“I would promise to those people in Franklin County or Warren or St. Louis or St. Charles, they will have somebody who is trying to build a community and connect folks and be present in their communities,” she said. “And that’s what I endeavor to do.”
Gunby criticizes Wagner on women’s health issues, which came into focus with the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court. Gunby points out that Wagner voted against the “Right to Contraception Act” in July.
“I think she is very extremist and I don’t believe that’s the values that most of the voters hold here,” she said.
Wagner, who was first elected to the House in 2013, said she is grateful for the female candidates who came before her, like former Republican Rep. Jo Ann Emerson, who represented Missouri’s Eighth Congressional District from 1996 to 2013, and former state Rep. Catherine Hanaway, R-Warson Woods, the first woman to be speaker of the house in the state.
“I believe in mentorship,” she said. “I had great role models here in Missouri that helped pave the way for future women leaders to thrive and excel.”
Wagner, who recently became a three-time grandmother, said she brings a unique perspective to Congress, especially on the issue of victims’ rights.
“I have fought tirelessly to pass landmark human trafficking and sex trafficking legislation and legislation to also combat rape-kit backlogs,” Wagner said. “While my main committees in Congress are Financial Services and Foreign Affairs, I do have this role that I play uniquely in Congress, along with chairing the Suburban Caucus in our conference.”
A native of western St. Louis County, Gunby double-majored in advertising/marketing and political science at the University of Tulsa. She initially pursued the first field with positions at CitiCorp Mortgage and Ralston Purina, before stepping away to raise her two children, and, eventually, getting involved in politics.
“But, obviously, I continued to pay attention and involve myself in different things,” she said. “So when I was asked to serve, I was at a point in my life where the kids were out of the house on their own and I was doing this volunteer stuff. I thought I could win, and I did.”
Gunby was inspired to run for office after doing social justice work within her local Methodist church congregation, she said. She spent time working against a voting bill with a photo identification requirement that was approved by voters in 2016 but later struck down by the Missouri Supreme Court.
“I met so many different folks and passionate folks on a whole host of issues,” she said. “I saw our state headed in a direction that I was not happy with.”
Gunby has enjoyed her time in the Legislature. “Getting out, talking to voters, just learning about what is important to folks,” she said.
The vast majority of the work Gunby does is non-partisan, such as providing a service to constituents, such as helping with unemployment claims during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said. “I’ve enjoyed that aspect of it, and, certainly at the federal level, that’s the way I would run my office,” she said. “I think that’s what’s missing.”
Gunby sees the U.S. House as a bigger district that gives her more opportunity to meet with voters, even if means she must use “more tires, more tennis shoes” to meet voters in the communities where they live.
“I think people are looking for a community, a connection,” she said. “We’re in a divisive time. When I talk about Ann, I talk about how she voted. That’s what I’m running on. I don’t agree with her votes.”
Before running for Congress, Wagner, who graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a business administration degree, worked at Hallmark Cards in Kansas City and Ralston Purina in St. Louis. She was chair of the Missouri Republican Party from 2001 to 2005, when then-President George W. Bush appointed Wagner ambassador to Luxembourg.
But Wagner said the “greatest work-life experience I ever had” was working in her parents’ two carpet stores in Manchester. “I learned so much at my father’s side, being the oldest daughter, about everything, from the value of a dollar to a strong Midwestern work ethic,” she said. “This is where my true conservative bonafides were lit. My father had a motto. He was always pounding the countertop or the table, saying all he wanted was the government out of his way and off his back. And that was at the local, state and federal level.”