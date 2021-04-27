In the first round of the Future City Competition, four St. Clair Junior High School students were among the 45,000 participants. Then 47 teams advanced to the national competition. Of them, five teams made the final, and, as announced April 13, the St. Clair team of eighth graders placed third.
Sixth, seventh and eighth graders from across the nation competed against them, plus a few international competitors from countries such as China and Nigeria. They all constructed models of cities that could survive on the moon.
The St. Clair Junior High competitors were Cameron Tedrick, 14; Kaitlynn Van De Wiele, 13; JJ Hawkins, 14; and Josh Hawkins, 14.
For their efforts, they earned $2,300 for the school’s gifted education program.
“All the different, far-fetched ideas that we had spent months coming up with and researching, just being able to see all of them come together into a single project was really exciting and amusing,” JJ Hawkins said.
The team competed under the name Altera Domi and developed a 2-foot-by-4-foot scale diorama of the city.
They constructed domes from plastic cherry tomato containers and placed them over structures such as mini homes and a university. The transparent layer protected the buildings from the sun’s radiation, Josh Hawkins said.
Among other components, the students marked the fire station with an individual Christmas light, and an underground train system was hidden behind a drawer at the base of the model. A commercial zone included a shopping mall, museum, library and recreational center.
“Recreational centers are really important to stay fit and healthy on the moon since the gravity is a lot less,” Josh Hawkins said.
In addition, the team wrote a 1,500-word essay, put together a slideshow and participated in a Q&A with the judges over video conference. According to gifted education teacher Jennifer Hawkins, the judges asked questions relating to zoning, moon resources, teamwork and more.
The students had been working on their project since September. Due to a few COVID-19 quarantines, they even had to come into school over winter break to stay on schedule.
The prize for third place was $2,000. The team received the other $300 for best model presentation.
The students said they were disappointed that they were so close to first place — there was less than a two-point difference — but they were honored to receive the award they did.