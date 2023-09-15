Steve Ehlmann talks to the press
St. Charles County executive Steve Ehlmann speaks to the press about the destruction caused by a tornado along Highway F near Defiance Dec. 11. Ehlmann was joined by St. Charles County Police officers and New Melle firefighters who responded to the scene Friday.

Even though he supported an ordinance that the St. Charles County Council passed that would freeze property taxes for seniors 62 and older, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann still wants to see the state legislature clarify the enabling statute.

But Ehlmann said it was important for St. Charles County to show leadership on the issue, even if the bill is challenged in the courts, which some say is likely.

