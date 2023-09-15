Even though he supported an ordinance that the St. Charles County Council passed that would freeze property taxes for seniors 62 and older, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann still wants to see the state legislature clarify the enabling statute.
But Ehlmann said it was important for St. Charles County to show leadership on the issue, even if the bill is challenged in the courts, which some say is likely.
“Let’s get out there and do it,” he said of approving the tax freeze, which happened Monday, Sept. 11, by a 7-0 vote. “I mean, we’ve got nine well-trained attorneys in our legal department, they’re ready to go, they’ll go into court and argue the hell out of this thing and try to make it all stick. If we convince the judge, that’ll be great. If the judge throws a portion of it out, we’ll just have to start over.”
With its legal firepower, it makes more sense for a county like St. Charles to take the lead on the issue, Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker added Thursday. Franklin County has one attorney, who also spends time working with other communities.
“It’s more affordable for them to do so,” Brinker said of St. Charles County. “As much as attorneys love the business, this is something that is going to take some exacting and some precision on the verbiage, because right now it’s pretty general, and that’s where the issues lie.”
Brinker said he speaks regularly with Ehlmann about the path St. Charles County is taking.
“I think it’s a great solution that they’re going down for all Missouri,” Brinker said. “What their path is going to do is propagate legal concerns and more than likely cases and suits that will help clarify the statute before it truly goes into effect in the assessment year. So it will be good for all Missouri.”
The Missouri Association of Counties has convened a task force to look at potential issues with the law, and will seek clarification from the legislature, Brinker added. He stressed that all of the Franklin County commissioners were in support of the concept of a senior tax freeze.
“There’s not a commissioner in Franklin County that doesn’t feel that taxes need to be reduced when at all possible,” Brinker said. “However, we also believe that, as it’s currently written, it brings the potential of growing government and added cost to the taxpayers. We want to make sure we implement something that’s done right.”
Ehlmann said he has heard complaints from St. Charles County residents about what recent inflation means for property taxes.
“I’ve been doing this for 16 years, and, most of that time, we had 2 or 3 percent inflation. I didn’t hear any complaints at all,” he said. “But the last two or three years, with inflation being what it is, and the real estate market being what it is and the used car market being what it is – it’s just been ridiculous.”
The senior property tax freeze bill that the legislature passed this past session has questions and room for interpretation due to the way it was drafted, Ehlmann conceded. “The best thing that can happen is the legislature pass a new bill the first week or two in January, and if we have to pass a new ordinance, that’s fine,” he said.
But Ehlmann is still wary that challenges to the tax freeze could drag through the courts for years.
“I think the legislature, when they do their fix in January, needs to put language in the statute saying that any challenge to the statute needs to go to the top of the agenda for a judge,” he said. “It needs to be heard before some other things, because this is, obviously, of statewide importance.”
Seniors in St. Charles County will be able to start applying to have their property tax rates frozen in March.
“In July, the collector will start figuring out who gets what,” Ehlmann explained.
Political subdivisions can only work with the powers given to them by the legislature, he added.
“There’s a lot of issues to be decided and so forth, but we have the most Republican votes in the state of Missouri in our county,” he said.
Ehlmann and the St. Charles County Council invited St. Charles County’s legislative delegation to discuss the bill, and 10 of the 13 members showed up. He asked the legislators what they intended with the bill.
“Basically, there was unanimity that the two things they intended was, No. 1, that it would apply to all political subdivisions, not just the county. That’s why the school’s are complaining, ‘You can’t cut ours,’ ” Ehlmann noted.
Ehlmann said that only about 2 percent of resident’s property taxes actually go to St. Charles County government, so freezing them for all taxing districts is necessary in order to have any real impact on property tax bills.
In Franklin County, that percentage is only 1.6 percent of the property tax revenue collected or $2.4 million, according to Franklin County Collector Doug Trentmann.
Entities like school and fire districts receive much more of the $147.2 million collected this past year.
The St. Charles legislators that Ehlmann spoke with also clarified that all people 62 and older are eligible for the tax freeze, which had been the subject of confusion because of wording that includes Social Security eligibility.
The legislators confirmed that people’s tax rates would be frozen at their current age, not retroactively to when they turned 62.
“That would be a nightmare for the collector,” Ehlmann said. “We’re going to have to hire four, five or six new people, we would have had to hire four times that.”
While he wasn’t sure how many new employees will be required to deal with the changes, most of the new employees would be seasonal around the time of filing for the freeze, Ehlmann said.
“What we’re doing and what we have told people in the audience is, ‘Listen, we’re trying to write something here that our elected officials intended for this bill to allow us to do,’ ” he said. “God help us, I hope it does, but if it doesn’t, let’s find out as soon as we can, so we can fix it as soon as we can, so we can get something in place, because there is a majority here that wants to see relief for seniors.”
Because areas like Franklin and St. Charles counties are growing, they will still see more tax revenue even with the freeze of rates for seniors, Ehlmann said.
“Even if they’re a 62-year-old person in a new house, they’re going to pay more taxes than the year before,” he said.
Ehlmann talks weekly with Brinker and Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon about issues like this. While people other than seniors need tax relief too, Ehlmann said the tax freeze is a good place to start.
“We all want to see property tax reform,” he said. “We want to see some tax relief in this area of high inflation that’s hitting seniors more than it’s hitting people who still have a job.”
Ehlmann said he sent letters to Gov. Mike Parson, first asking him to veto the Senate Bill 190 because of its confusing wording, then to call a special session for the legislature to clarify it. He again asked the governor to call a special session after he signed the bill, which Parson has yet to do.
“What we’re left with is everybody is going to try to talk about it between now and January, and then they’re going to try to fix it,” he said.
The bill would not have lasted in Ehlmann’s days in the legislature, he said.
“There would have been 15 amendments,” he said. “Republicans would have been all for it, but we would have certainly cleaned it up a lot more than this thing was. Someone needs to put it back in the oven.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.