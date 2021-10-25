Whitney Livengood has joined Edward Jones in Washington as a financial adviser.
Originally from Union, Livengood graduated from the University of Missouri in 2003 with a bachelor of science degree in human environmental science. She lives in Washington.
Livengood has prior experience at The Missourian, where she was a digital marketing manager.
“I’m very impressed with Whitney, and I’m sure my clients will be, too,” said financial adviser Andrew Clary in the news release.
At Edward Jones, Livengood will specialize in preparing and living in retirement, life insurance, wealth management and education planning.
“I am really excited for the new venture,” Livengood said. “I’ve worked in the community for so long, but I’m excited to kind of get to know people through this avenue.”