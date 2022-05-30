At the Washington School District’s monthly board meeting May 26, President Dan Leslie called for a moment of silence for the victims of a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, a community of about 16,000 people.
The previous morning, the day after the shooting, the Washington School District sent a message to the families of students in the district. The message reiterated safety steps taken within district schools such as needing to be buzzed in by staff to enter buildings, having police officers posted full time at the middle and high schools, and an officer on rotating patrol at elementary schools.
“We recognize that safety is on the top of the minds of parents and we appreciate our staff’s dedication to the well-being of our students,” read the message.
School districts want to be ambiguous about their safety procedures, however, so as not to inform a potential attacker, according to New Haven Superintendent Dr. Josh Hoener.
Washington is perhaps extra sensitive to school threats. In 2019 Washington High School was evacuated and cleared by bomb sniffing dogs after a message about blowing up the school was written on a bathroom stall. A 16-year-old girl was charged with making the threats, according to The Missourian archives.
Administrators, teachers, staff and students are trained in emergency response procedures, Washington Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart said. Washington encourages students, staff and the community to report suspicious behavior and safety concerts to administrators and law enforcement if necessary, Kephart said.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and many cities’ municipal police departments also work closely with districts to tour schools, review policies and conduct drills so that law enforcement officers, teachers, staff and students are trained on what to do in the event of a school shooting.
Washington does not have its own staff trained to carry firearms in schools. Neither does Union R-XI, Meramec Valley R-III or New Haven.
St. Clair R-XIII, however, has contracted with Shield Solutions, of West Plains, since 2019 to interview, screen, test and train district employees to carry firearms within district buildings, in addition to other security measures.
“Be aware that certain staff members of St. Clair R-XIII School District are legally armed and will use whatever force necessary to protect our students,” reads a sign on the front door of St. Clair Junior High School.
Assistant Superintendent Nadine Aitch said she can’t speak for the people in the buildings — she said there isn’t much conversation among staff about the measure — but she has heard support from people in the community.
“I have heard from a lot of family members that are very thankful that we have taken this extra step to try to do our best to keep our students safe,” Aitch said.
District administrators meet quarterly to review security measures and procedures, Aitch said, and armed staff members have to comply with extensive regulations, including psychiatric evaluations, drug testing and eight-hour training sessions four times a year.
Leslie, who is also on Washington’s safety committee, said the board discussed adopting a similar policy with previous Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer. He remembers the board being evenly split with strong support for both sides of the discussion.
Leslie said the issue is not off the table for future meetings, and that it would not be approached lightly.
Kephart said the results of a recent survey asking parents and teachers if they felt safe at school might indicate whether the district should adopt further security measures, like arming staff. She said in every survey the schools received high marks in perception of safety. Exact percentages would be presented at the June meeting.
Hoener, of New Haven, said that while school shootings are hard to fathom, he must consider the unthinkable, even as the shock of such violence has worn away.
After each shooting nationwide he tries to look for ways to improve New Haven’s security. From background checks for volunteers to electronic key fobs, he said he is surprised with the speed that changes have come to schools.
“Even in the past six years I’ve been superintendent we have made a number of changes,” he said. “I would assume that we will continue to make changes.”
Jenny Meers, who is the president of the Washington Teachers Association and teaching careers instructor at Four Rivers Career Center said she felt moved to share her thoughts on social media after the shooting.
“I spend every day preparing our aspiring teachers, but I don’t feel that this should be our reality,” she read from the post in an interview with The Missourian. “I hate telling them that one day, they may need to do all they can to protect their students from a gunman.”
At the beginning of the school year, Meers said she is forced to consider the safety of her classroom in the event of an attack. She looks for blind spots and has a bucket of supplies ready in case the school has to go on lockdown. She keeps bottled water, snacks and bathroom supplies in case a siege is drawn out.
Meers said students have grown up amid news of multiple school shootings, but they agree that intruder drills should not be their reality. There has to be a balance between being safe and knowing there is a plan in place, but “they don’t want their school to feel like a prison,” she said.