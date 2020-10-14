Washington Middle School announced Wednesday, Oct. 12, its 2019-2020 awards for students its Future Farmers of America chapter.
Awards and its recipients are as follows:
Discover Degree for first year students: Lucas Brown, Evelyn Bryson, Macy Buschmann, Addysen Cunio, Abbigail Grafrat, Harvick Kleinheider, Darcy Koch, Grace Molitor, Brayden Straatmann, Cole Straatmann, Will Straatmann and Elizabeth Tollison.
Second Year Award: Audra Bandermann, Colin Bryant, Blake Deppe, Andrew Frankenberg, Madelyn Grafrath, Taylor Kuenzel and Erica Rich.
Perfect Attendance for seventh grade was awarded to Ava Staples. Eighth grade recipients included: Colin Bryant, Blake Deppe, Andrew Frankenberg, Madelyn Grafrath, Taylor Kuenzel and Erica Rich.
Ava Staple, seventh-grader and Blake Deppe, eighth-grader, both received Top Points awards.
Blake Deppe also received the Star Discovery award, which is the highest award at the middle school level in FFA.
Officers
This year’s retiring officers for WMS FFA are as follows:
Andrew Frankenberg , president; Colin Bryant , vice president; Elizabeth Davis, eighth grade secretary; Darcy Koch, seventh grade secretary; Harvick Kleinheider, treasurer; Taylor Kuenzel, eighth grade historian; Elizabeth Tollison, seventh grade historian, Evelyn Bryson, reporter; and Blake Deppe, sentinel.
This year’s new officers are as follows:
Evelyn Bryson, president; Ava Staples, vice president; Elizabeth Tollison, secretary and treasurer; Darcy Koch, reporter; Harvick Kleinheider, historian; and Emily Schindler, sentinel