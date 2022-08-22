The WINGS Foundation, Washington Investment in Great Schools, has announced its 2022 Hall of Honor inductees, which recognizes alumni, former educators and community contributors to the Washington School District.
This year’s honorees are Erin Blankenship for the alumni award, Bridgette Kelch for the community contributor award, and the late Larry Tobben for the educator award.
They will be honored at a Sept. 24 banquet at the Elks Hall, with tickets costing $50 per person, according to a press release announcing the award winners.
Blankenship, who will be honored as an educator, graduated from Washington High School in 1989 after attending South Point and Fifth Street elementary schools. She is an American Statistical Association fellow, a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL), and has been in several leadership positions at the university, including associate dean in the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.
“Dr. Blankenship has made significant contributions to undergraduate, graduate and extended education programming within the Department of Statistics,” Dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources Tiffany Heng-Moss said in the release. “Her research is innovative and the success in building interdisciplinary teams supported by substantial external funds is testimony to her productive faculty career. She has established an enviable record of accomplishments and impacts that can serve as models for all faculty.”
Blankenship earned a bachelor’s degree in math and three minor degrees from Truman State University in 1994 and later received a master’s and doctorate degree in statistics from North Carolina State University.
Kelch, the community contributor honoree, graduated from WHS in 1996 and is former executive director of Downtown Washington Inc. She is executive director of the East Central College (ECC) Foundation and has been a member of many community organizations, including in board positions.
During her time with Downtown Washington Inc., Kelch helped maintain and grow events to encourage shopping and tourism downtown and was key in writing the Neighborhood Assistance grants that funded the revitalization of the Old Main Post Office. Under Kelch’s leadership, downtown Washington was honored as one of five Great American Main Streets in 2012.
“Bridgette is a shining example of success,” the late Tobben wrote about Kelch when he nominated her for the award. “Her drive and determination are thanks, in no small part, to the experiences and education that she received in the Washington School District. Bridgette is a role model, a leader, an inspiration, a champion of history, and a fine example of what the Washington School District can achieve.”
Kelch also works as a public speaker on downtown revitalization and is treasurer of Missouri Main Street Connection Inc. She holds degrees from ECC, Southeast Missouri State University and from Lindenwood University. In 2006, she was awarded the Arthur Mattingly Award for excellence in historic preservation from Southeast Missouri State University.
Tobben, who died in October, is being posthumously honored with the educator induction. Tobben was a 1967 WHS graduate and taught elementary art for 33 years, working at Campbellton, Fifth Street, Labadie, Washington West and South Point elementary schools. He was nominated for the WINGS educator award by more than 20 of his colleagues, according to the release. After his retirement from education, Tobben also owned Urban Accents Home Decor and Boutique in Washington with his brother, Gary Tobben. Larry Tobben was a member of the Elks, Knights of Columbus, Washington Historical Society, St. Gertrude’s Parish.
For many years, Larry was an active director for WINGS.
“Larry loved WINGS’ mission of supporting teachers! He was generous of his time, talents and gifts. A true ambassador for the WINGS Educational Foundation.” said Susan Harms, executive secretary for WINGS in the release. “He truly loved the School District of Washington.”