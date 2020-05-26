The Washington School Board will hold its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, May 27, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
The board will meet in closed sessions prior to the regular meeting to discuss legal and personnel issues.
Re-entry plans for the school district will be discussed with some programs and activities resuming in June as long as specific guidelines are followed.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer has been participating in frequent meetings with area superintendents, medical professionals, public health officials, and administrators to discuss the plans.
The board will be asked to approve the district’s Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) Plan. Beginning in school year 2020-21, a Local Education Agency (LEA) will not be required to make up school hours that are lost or canceled due to exceptional or emergency circumstances (up to 36 hours), if the LEA implements an AMI Plan that is approved by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
An update on the new elementary school construction and safety vestibules projects will be given.
The board also will review RFP (request for proposals) for playground improvements at Augusta Elementary. However, VanLeer will share alternative solutions and seek feedback from the board.
The board will consider a proposal from Frontline for time and attendance services. The district currently uses Timeclock Plus for timekeeping services, but is exploring other options.