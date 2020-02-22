The Washington School Board will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. at the administration building.
The meeting is being held on a Tuesday night, rather than Wednesday this month.
The board will meet in closed session at 6 p.m. to discuss legal and personnel issues.
Items on the agenda include a presentation on East Central College’s Early College Academy.
Information also will be provided on the apprenticeship program at the Four Rivers Career Center.
The board will approve a revision to the 2020-21 budget.
Audit proposals and the transportation contract also will be reviewed.
Capital projects for 2020 will be discussed.
Bids for roof restoration, replacement and masonry work projects will be reviewed.
Also on the agenda is the Washington High School gym floor restoration and bleacher replacement project.