The seven-member Washington School Board was recognized by district officials during its meeting last Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Public school board members across the state are being honored as part of School Board Recognition Week, officialy observed Feb. 9-15.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer thanked board members for their “tireless work” on behalf of the students and staff.
“We are fortunate to have such devoted school board members who give freely of their time and expertise to encourage and support district staff in their mission to provide a quality education for all students,” VanLeer said.
A video also was shown at the meeting of district students trying to explain what the school board does.
According to the Missouri School Boards’ Association (MSBA), more than 3,600 men and women serve on school boards in Missouri.
Board members are elected to three-year terms.
Members of the Washington School Board are John Freitag, Scott Bryne, Susan Thatcher, Kevin Blackburn, Bob Oreskovic, Jason Oesterly and Matt Wilson.