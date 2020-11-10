National Apprenticeship Week celebrates its sixth anniversary this year, and Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy made a proclamation for its recognition Monday, Nov. 2, at the city council meeting.
The recognition will take place Nov. 8-14.
Lucy presented the proclamation to three School District of Washington Four Rivers Career Center (FRCC) representatives: Andy Robinson, director; Cynthia Walker, apprentice coordinator; and Annie Wieland, college and career specialist.
FRCC announced its new apprenticeship program in September and its partnership with the city of Washington, TransPORTS and local businesses.
Robinson said the career center began looking into the program two years ago.
“We have all these businesses coming to Washington and it is my belief, in order to have great businesses, we need to have a strong, educated, highly skilled workforce,” Robinson said.
FRCC is one of the first centers in the state to offer an apprenticeship program.
“As of today, we have around 27 kids,” Robinson said. “That is our effort in making sure our economic development in Washington is successful.”