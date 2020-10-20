The School District of Washington has changed its schedule to allow students in seventh through 12th grade to spend an additional day in school, beginning next week.
The students will still alternate between in-person and e-learning due to the coronavirus but pick up an extra day of in-person learning, according to Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer.
The change comes as the district grapples with parent and student demands for a return to full-time, in-person learning and a rise in COVID-19 cases in the district.
VanLeer said the district held committee meetings last week to determine if students in both middle and high schools could return to in-person learning five days a week, but a rise in COVID-19 cases in the district forced the district to reconsider.
The board of education made the decision for the new plan at a special meeting Monday, Oct. 19. It goes into effect Monday, Oct. 26.
“We have had a pretty active 48 to 72 hours of COVID-related issues,” VanLeer said.
She said as of Monday at 7:30 a.m., nine students were positive for COVID-19 in the district, including six at Washington High School (WHS). Eleven tests were still pending districtwide, including three at WHS, four at Four Rivers Career Center (FRCC) and one at Washington Middle School (WMS).
On Monday, there were 160 students quarantined due to COVID-19 exposures district-wide, including 61 students at WHS, 30 at FRCC and 17 at WMS.
Nine district staff members are COVID-19 positive, VanLeer said, with four additional tests pending and nine staff members in quarantine due to a COVID-19 exposure.
VanLeer said she expected the numbers to increase.
“With the current situation at the high school I cannot recommend we go to green (full-time, in-person learning) at this time,” VanLeer said. “It would not make rational sense.”
VanLeer said the district has been discussing how to improve the hybrid model and proposed two plans.
The first had students in a four-day week model with a modified Friday, with groups A and B alternating days.
The second plan had students in groups A and B alternating between in-person learning and e-learning every other day rather than two days in school, an e-learning day, and then two days out of school.
VanLeer said the second proposed plan would be an easier transition for student as it mimics a block schedule.
“This should help with the flow of assignments and accountability for students to complete their work,” VanLeer said.
Board member Susan Thatcher said that while the second proposed plan was a more consistent schedule, she still had concerns because “there is never going to be a perfect scenario for students to return to in-person learning.”
Board President John Freitag said the district is eventually going to “have to bite the bullet” and send students back to in-person learning.
VanLeer said if students in kindergarten through sixth grade, who are currently doing in-person learning five days a week, were to have to go back to a hybrid learning model the new modifications would be implemented for them as well. There are no plans at this time to transition students in kindergarten through sixth grade back to a hybrid model.
The district announced Tuesday, Oct. 20, that students attending the FRCC would return to in-person learning five days a week beginning Monday.
The FRCC has students not only from WHS but other area schools, according to VanLeer.
She said the decision to go back to full-time in-person learning was due to its block schedule and the ability to social distance. VanLeer added lunch is not served at the building nor is district transportation provided to students attending the center.
The board of education is scheduled to hold its regular board meeting Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at the district’s Technology and Learning Center where it will review the hybrid learning schedule for its secondary students.