The Blue Jay Gymnasium at Washington High School is getting a makeover.
Work involving the floor, bleachers, lights and wall pads is underway and will continue during the summer.
The floor is being sanded down and refinished, which is considered normal maintenance that needs to take place to a wood floor. With the refinish, the graphics on the floor are being changed.
Additionally, the lights in the gymnasium will be replaced with LED lights.
Work on replacing the bleachers on the lower level also will be done. This will allow the Blue Jay Gymnasium to offer handicap-accessible seating with sections that can retract to accommodate a certain number of wheelchairs.
The number of rows on one side will be reduced to allow an aisle behind the chairs utilized by players, coaches and scorer’s table personnel during games for patrons to be able to exit the gymnasium easier than in the past.
The wall pads at the end of the gymnasium also are being replaced. The funds for that are being donated by the WHSAA and two recent graduation classes as a gift.