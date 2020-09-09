The Mizzou track team has more than just a runner in junior Cason Suggs.
In Suggs, the Tigers also have a community leader. A 2018 Washington graduate, Suggs is the first president of Mizzou’s Black Student Athlete Association.
Suggs said the process started after he attended a Black Student Athlete Summit in January with athletes from other schools around the country.
“A lot of schools said they had a Black Student Athlete Association,” Suggs said. “That piqued my interest because I didn’t know we could do that.”
Following that summit, Suggs said he and Atina Kamasi, another athlete from the track and field team, began working on laying the foundation for the group.
Mizzou’s BSAA is new enough that Suggs said the group is still going through the school’s channels to become an officially recognized student organization on campus.
While the group just started this semester and is only a few weeks in, the BSAA is already making plenty of news. It organized the event “March with Mizzou” this past Wednesday to promote unity and change.
The march went from the historic columns on the Francis Quadrangle to Memorial Stadium and the school’s athletic training complex. Suggs estimated the attendance at well over 500 and included Mizzou Athletic Director Jim Sterk, football Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz, men’s basketball Head Coach Cuonzo Martin and women’s basketball Head Coach Robin Pingeton.
Suggs and other BSAA officers addressed the crowd after the march’s conclusion.
“To feel those people around you and stand in front of them for the first time, it makes you go ‘whew,’ because all of those people are there for a good cause,” Suggs said.
The group’s efforts have drawn media interest from too many outlets to count, Suggs said. While most of the requests were local or within the state of Missouri, he said one request for an interview came from Oregon.
“A lot of media were coming from a lot of different places, so it was pretty special,” Suggs said.
Similar events have taken place across the nation this summer in response to multiple instances of police shootings involving Black Americans.
Athletes have taken a more active stance on the matter since live events resumed in July following a four-month absence of games during the COVID-19 pandemic. Players and teams across the country in the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball and National Football League chose to cancel games, scrimmages and practices two weeks ago in the immediate aftermath of the shooting of James Blake in Kenosha, Wis.
“I feel that a lot of times people expect us to be very limited in our characteristics and not be equipped or interested in what’s outside (of that),” Suggs said of the importance of speaking out. “Just because someone may have this title, that doesn’t mean that their voice isn’t significant or that they maybe can’t change my mind.”
Without going into detail, Suggs said the group has plans to keep making an impact.
He also said he has a plan in place to be able to successfully manage his commitment to the group, to the track team and to his studies.
“I consider them to be three different friends and you have to spend time with each of them at separate times,” he said. “When I’m with one of them, I don’t want to be thinking about my other friends. I want to focus just on them. All three are important to me and I treat them as such.”
During his time at Washington, Suggs was a leader for both the basketball team and the student-run athletic support group known as “The Flock” or the “Blue Jay 6th Man.” He joined the track team during his senior season.