The East Central College Board of Trustees approved hiring Robyn Walter the vice president of academic affairs/chief academic officer Monday, April 13, in executive session.
Walter has been serving as the interim vice president of academic affairs since September 2018.
The change is effective immediately, according to Dr. Jon Bauer, ECC president.
“Robyn has been highly effective at administering the academic affairs of the college, providing leadership to faculty and instructional staff, serving as the institution’s accreditation liaison officer and working as a member of the senior leadership team of the college,” Bauer said. “She is a trusted administrator and adviser, and has proven highly effective in a very challenging role.”
Walter has been with ECC since 2003, serving as a faculty member, director of nursing, nursing and allied health program chair and, most recently, dean of health sciences.
“The experience of serving in various roles over these years has afforded me the opportunity to have direct responsibility for leading change and improvement in the Allied Health Department, as well as at a systems level,” Walter said. “My commitment is strong to East Central College’s mission and vision.”
Bauer added that Walter’s personal and professional work with students gives her a clear view of what is important to students when it comes to academic life.
“Robyn is deeply committed to ECC, our students, faculty and staff,” Bauer said. “I appreciate her interest in serving in this leadership role, and look forward to continuing to work together on behalf of our stakeholders. She has earned this appointment and I am pleased to express my congratulations.”
Walter received her bachelor’s of nursing degree from the University of Missouri and her master’s in nursing service administration from Saint Louis University. She is currently working toward her Ph.D. in nursing at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Bauer thanked the search committee that considered Walter’s appointment.
“The committee was diligent in this discernment process, and unanimous in its recommendation to remove the interim tag and appoint Robyn in a permanent capacity,” he said. “Likewise, the feedback received from faculty and staff following the campus forums was very helpful to the committee and me as this decision was considered.”