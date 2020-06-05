Over the past few months, St. Clair School District officials have worried whether Prop STC Safe and Secure, a $12,750,000 no-tax increase bond issue, would be affected due to low voter turnout in June’s municipal election.
The election was supposed to take place in April, but due to COVID-19 was moved to June.
Despite the delayed election, the bond issue passed by a wide margin, earning 612 yes votes to 171 no votes.
Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said school officials are very pleased and grateful for the community’s support of the proposition.
“Our kids deserve to attend school in quality facilities with good learning environments, and our community stepped up to make that a reality, both now, and in the future,” Kruse told The Missourian.
With the passing of the issue, the property tax rate is estimated to remain unchanged at 62 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property.
Improvements
Approval means the district can address several issues. The funds will allow the district to:
• Improve security entrances of all buildings;
• Redirect and reduce traffic flow between the Edgar Murray Elementary, high school and junior high school campuses;
• Construct a larger auditorium/multiuse facility that also would provide weather protection;
• Eliminate modular classrooms;
• Replace aged and unsafe accommodations;
• Provide appropriate areas for all student activities; and
• Repair and replace the roof and HVAC system, along with other repairs and updates.
Thanks Committee
Kruse said the district appreciates the leadership shown by the campaign committee co-chairs, Dana Dougherty and Charlene Saling.
“The work they did, along with the efforts of the entire committee, were key to making sure our community knew and understood the proposal,” he said. “We now have the opportunity to make major improvements to our school facilities and we are committed to making sure our community is proud of the results. Thank you, St. Clair!”
School Board
For the St. Clair School Board race, three incumbents ran unopposed to fill three seats.
David A. Berkel, president of the school board, and members Brian Hinson and Russell King will serve another three-year term.
City Races
Two seats for the St. Clair Board of Aldermen were up this election, but only one race was held.
Former alderman and current city collector Cheryl “Cherie” Counts and incumbent Janet Viehland ran for the Ward 1 slot. Counts won the race, picking up 111 votes, while Viehland earned 37 votes.
In Ward 2, incumbent Amanda Sikes ran unopposed and received 98 votes.
For city collector, newcomer Donna Robart ran unopposed and collected 237 votes.