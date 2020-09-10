School has become an entirely different experience as teachers are being forced to redefine the classroom and the way they teach.
Andy Gross, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School German teacher, said the beginning of this year was something he had to “wrap his head around,” after the school announced it was launching a hybrid learning model that rotates in-school and online learning.
Borgia’s school year began Aug. 17.
With safety precautions and social distancing, Gross’ classroom looks nothing like it did in years past.
The classroom, which normally holds 24 to 30 desks, now only has 14 — spaced 6 feet apart. The couch in the room has been broken down and sectioned off because flexible seating is no longer allowed.
Most notable is the empty aquarium. Gross chose not to fill the tank this year in case the school returns to virtual learning.
Gross said the hybrid teaching model has been a smoother adjustment than he expected. “When I’m teaching class I’m also broadcasting to the students at home,” Gross said.
At the beginning of class, students work together, then work independently and then end class as a group again.
Gross said overcoming his own concerns with technology, attendance and student learning was challenging. “Last year, I did not want to be on video,” Gross said. “I have gotten used to it, but it has been a challenge.”
Gross said he has found positives to this year’s learning setting.
“I am able to now help on an individual basis with verbal interaction and pronunciation, which normally is harder to do,” Gross said.
Tim Buchheit, Borgia’s theatre director and teacher, said without the hybrid model he did not know how he would be able to teach.
“I am a cancer survivor and am in remission, so my immune system is poor,” Buchheit said. “If we had everyone back here at once I don’t know how I would not catch something.”
Buchheit said while the model itself has put him at ease, it has been much harder to teach.
“I am using four different devices to try to teach kids in the classroom and at home,” Buchheit said. The computer, iPad, robot and microphone are all great when they work, but Buchheit said that rarely happens.
He also had to rework curriculum for his speech classes.
“I flipped the (lesson plan) in case the school would have to transition into an (e-learning) model later this year,” Buchheit said.
For theatre students Buchheit’s struggle has been finding scenes or plays that can be done in-person, in a hybrid or virtually.
Robbi Eckman, pre-kindergarten teacher at Immanuel Lutheran, said this year has been “a lot more work,” monitoring social distancing and rethinking the normal curriculum.
The school began its year Aug. 24, with in-person classes five days a week with safety measures in place.
Eckman has 14 students from 4 to 5 years old in her class, who have been broken into smaller groups for safety.
She said the downside is the class is more structured and activities are harder to organize.
“(I) am trying to find ways to bring things to the classroom,” Eckman said. “Now I am having to think how the class can do field trips virtually instead.”
Sarah Delleart, a fifth and sixth grade science and English teacher at Immanuel Lutheran, said her biggest challenge has been navigating between rooms.
“Our students this year are not rotating classrooms, the teachers are,” Delleart said. “With teaching science it has been difficult because I work out of a cart instead of my own classroom.”
This poses challenges for the students who can no longer move around, according to Delleart.
Delleart rotates four times every day, once for homeroom and for three classes. She said her classes vary from 18 to 20 students.
Editor’s note: St. Francis Borgia Regional High School will be returning to full-time in-person learning Sept. 21.