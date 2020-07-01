The Meramec Valley R-III School District is getting a new online learning accelerator system called Acellus starting in the 2020-21 school year.
MVR-III school board members unanimously approved the $10,209 purchase Wednesday, June 17. The cost is $100 per license for each student enrolled in the virtual option. This initial purchase covers 100 students plus corresponding teacher training access.
Carrie Schwierjohn, MVR-III assistant superintendent, recommended purchasing Acellus after she and other administrators completed online demonstrations with the Kansas City-based Acellus provider.
She said the program would provide an appropriate K-12 educational avenue for homebound students and alternative school students who have internet access and would help prepare the district should a COVID-19 resurgence prompt school closures.
Schwierjohn said the program uses video-based lessons with cutting-edge proprietary technology to deliver instructions focused on Missouri Learning Standards. It has differentiated lessons based on each student’s skill level and mastery of specific concepts.
“In this model, our MVR-III teachers would remain the supervising instructor for the course, but the content, grading, differentiation and initial feedback would be provided by the online program,” Schwierjohn said.
District officials said they are exploring the option of having multiple, existing grade level teachers receive a stipend for handling Acellus-based students versus dedicating a teacher to all Acellus-based students, depending on how many students return to physical classrooms this fall.