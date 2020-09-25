Washington School District Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer is retiring at the end of the current academic year.
School Board President John Freitag made the announcement at the district’s board of education meeting Wednesday, Sept. 23.
VanLeer, the district’s first full-time female superintendent, served in the role for 13 years and a total of 29 years in education. Her last day at the district, which serves 3,550 students and employs 651 full- and part-time people, will be June 30, 2021.
VanLeer said she plans to continue to “gracefully lead through this pandemic and the construction” of a new elementary school and then pursue other professional opportunities outside of the education field after she retires.
“It truly has been a privilege and honor to serve the students, staff and community,” VanLeer said. “Interestingly enough, the Class of 2021 entered kindergarten during the school year in which I became superintendent. I guess you could say I will graduate with them. We have accomplished a great deal together.”
The district also announced in a press release the retirement of Assistant Superintendent Dr. Judy Straatmann, who is leaving after 33 years in education. She was a teacher for 12 years prior to becoming an administrator.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed every position I have held at the School District of Washington and at Sullivan School District,” Straatmann said. “I will truly miss working in the School District of Washington, but am very excited about seeking other volunteer passions.”
Straatmann’s last day also will be June 30, 2021. Straatmann will pursue volunteer opportunities in areas related to working with students and diversity awareness, according to the district.
During Wednesday’s board meeting, Freitag listed VanLeer’s accomplishments during her tenure at the helm of the district and said he and other members of the board were disappointed to learn of her decision.
Freitag credited VanLeer for making “much needed” changes and improvements to the district, including helping it pass four bond issues, leading the additions at Marthasville and Washington West Elementary schools, the construction of a new early childhood learning and special education center, and replacing the HVAC systems in each of the district’s buildings.
Under VanLeer’s leadership, Freitag said the district also discontinued its use of modular trailer classrooms, replaced the roofs on every building, eliminated lease debt and retired other debts. She also helped lead the effort to add secure vestibules at each of the district’s buildings and oversaw renovations at Four Rivers Career Center. Within the classroom, VanLeer shepherded the effort to provide each student with classroom laptop computers, expanded advanced placement and dual credit course options, and forged partnerships between the school district and local employers to give students the chance to learn hands-on skills in high-demand careers.
Outside of the classroom, VanLeer spurred improvements to the Washington High School athletic facilities and streamlined the district’s mass communication system, Freitag said.
“On behalf of the board of education, we would like to thank Dr. VanLeer for her commitment and leadership to the students, teachers and staff of the School District of Washington ... she continually asked her administration to strive for excellence in education for the students,” Freitag said in a press release from the district.
VanLeer joined the Washington School District in July 2003.
Before being named superintendent, VanLeer served three years as the district’s assistant superintendent of human resources and three years as the assistant principal at Washington High School.
She previously taught health at Union Middle School for four years and coached volleyball at East Central College. Her first seven years in education were at Pacific High School as a physical education and health teacher. She also coached volleyball at Pacific.
“As superintendent, I have tried to lead with the highest of integrity and have enjoyed much support over the years,” VanLeer said. “I am truly grateful for all of the opportunities afforded to me and this wonderful career. The people I have worked with internally are to be commended. They all have played a huge role in our success. It takes teamwork, work ethic, dedication and so much more to truly move forward and accomplish great things.”
District officials say the search for VanLeer’s successor is underway. VanLeer’s salary is $186,270 and Straatmann’s is $152,904, according to the district.
“We have engaged the services of a national search firm to assist in the process to find a new leader for the School District of Washington,” Freitag said. “You always want to leave a place better than it was when you began, and I can say, without a doubt, that the School District of Washington is a much better place now than it was 13 years ago, thanks to Dr. VanLeer.”