The Union R-XI School District could be making major changes to the way students are bused to and from school.
With employee costs skyrocketing, First Student is opting out of the final year of its five-year staffing contract with Union schools.
While Union R-XI is likely to enter another, more costly contract with First Student, the district is considering whether it makes sense to contract for the buses themselves, in addition to the drivers First Student now hire.
“What we’re finding is that the money is telling a story,” Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe told Board of Education members at their Feb. 15 meeting. “And there’s a lot of chapters to this. And I want to make sure that what we end up doing is in the best interest of the school district.”
Major factors are the wages for bus drivers, as well as the hours they drive, both of which are increasing because of the driver shortage, Mabe said.
As part of a “major recruitment strategy,” First Student is raising its starting driver pay to $19 per hour from $15, Mabe said.
With staggered starts between elementary and secondary students, the district is seeing an increase of 4,725 hours.
“We’re looking at, potentially, a 30 to 32 percent increase in that budget,” Mabe said.
While the Washington School District contracts with First Student, which is based in Cincinnati and has an office in Washington, for both buses and drivers, Union has just contracted for drivers. Union has its own fleet of about 40 buses, which it replaces every 10 years on a rotating basis.
Mabe presented figures to the board showing what it would cost if Union kept its current system, compared to eventually switching over to First Student-owned buses.
In the 2022-23 school year, going all-in with First Student would cost $290 per day, per bus, only about 19 cents more than what the district would pay with its own buses. The difference increases to 20 cents during the 2023-24 school year.
But major differences between the costs come in the 2024-25 school year, when First Student starts phasing in its own buses and replacing aging Union R-XI buses. For First Student buses, the district would be charged $328 per day, per bus; $21.08 more than if it used its own buses. The difference increases to $22.36 per day, per bus by the 2026-27 school year.
Those numbers do not include what the district would have to pay for buses if it sticks to the current system. Though it does not currently have debt on bus purchases, it usually takes on payments for several buses per year, which cost around $100,000 each.
Board member Matt Borgmann asked if there is an “option C.”
“Have you thought about bringing everything back in house, and how would that look, because we obviously have a facility now where we can store and house all of our buses, where we did not have such a facility before,” he said, referring to the district’s administration building.
That would require the district hire its own mechanics and other staff, Mabe said. “Am I really going to be able to have 27 route drivers and some additional sub drivers knowing the challenges of what we’re experiencing the last few years?” he said. “We would have to look at what would make us sweeten the deal, and I don’t know if that’s possible.”
Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said the district used to run the buses but moved away from that.
“I’m not locked into one way or the other,” he said. “I want to do what’s financially and otherwise best for the district. It’s hard for me to believe that we couldn’t run buses as efficiently as First Student does, because they’re making a profit out of it.”
The district should make sure it knows what it is doing before it starts letting go of its buses, Weideman said.
“Once we commit to that, we can’t go back to buying our own buses six years from now,” he said. “So we’d be kind of stuck, and there’s only one bus company around that really does this. We’d kind of be at their mercy.”
Washington had four companies respond to a request for qualifications for its bus program but only First Student bid, Mabe said.
With the Union district responsible for fuel costs, it expects to see some savings in the next couple years regardless of what option is chooses. That’s because of First Students’ planned move of its bus lot to Hi Line Drive and Highway 47 in Washington, which is seven miles closer to Union than its current lot in Washington’s Schulze Industrial Park. That will save about 132,000 miles per year for the Union fleet. With a diesel cost of $3 per gallon, that adds up to savings of more than $66,000 for the year.
The board voted to give Mabe and Superintendent Dr. Scott Hayes authority to finalize a new contract, but Mabe said he plans to take the agreement back to the board when he has one.