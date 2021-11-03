Count Union R-XI School Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman among those who are a bit confused by a move by the Missouri School Boards’ Association (MSBA).
In the wake of a letter sent to President Joe Biden expressing concern for school board member safety by the National School Boards Association (NSBA), the Missouri group’s board of directors voted to withdraw MSBA’s participation from the NSBA, according to a letter sent to MSBA member boards by Melissa Randol, the state group’s executive director.
“This decision was not made lightly,” Randol wrote in the Oct. 25 letter. “The National School Boards Association, through its recent actions, such as its letter to the White House, has demonstrated it does not currently align with MSBA’s guiding principles of local governance.”
The MSBA’s withdrawal from NSBA might be confusing to anyone who read an Oct. 7 letter from Randol, which proclaimed that MSBA “is not a subsidiary of the National School Boards Association. We are entirely separate entities. NSBA does not have any governance control over our organization.”
Weideman also got the impression from the Oct. 7 letter that MSBA was not part of the national organization. “But it turns out that they paid yearly dues to them,” he told The Missourian Monday. “I don’t know what they got out of it.”
Weideman read Randol’s first letter again after he saw the second one. “When I went back to re-read it, knowing that they were part of it, all she said was they (NSBA) don’t have any control over what we do or say or anything else,” he said, “though it sure sounded like they weren’t even part of it. That first one, I don’t know if it was intentionally misleading, but it misled me, too.”
Regardless of how it happened, Weideman is pleased that MSBA ended up withdrawing from the national organization. He noted that in an email last week complimenting Randol and the MSBA board.
“You made the correct and just decision,” Weideman wrote. “I am not aware of what benefits you received from your dues to NSBA, but they must be far outweighed by the negative reaction across Missouri knowing that you were a member of the NSBA organization. Any organization that could publish a letter such as the one from NSBA must be abandoned. I am glad that MSBA has taken this step.”
MSBA’s relationship with NSBA drew criticism from speakers at the Union board of education’s Oct. 20 meeting, calling MSBA’s previous letter a “symbolic, empty statement.”
“I understand the Union School Board does not belong directly to the National School Boards Association, but it does ascribe to the Missouri School Boards’ Association,” Union resident Greg Thornton told the board. “Unfortunately, by association, you are being represented by the national organization. Funds that Union R-XI pays to MSBA are used by MSBA to pay the National School Boards Association $34,000 in annual dues.”
Thornton, a regular critic of COVID-19 mask and vaccine requirements and quarantines, went on to criticize MSBA and NSBA for using “Marxist thug words like equity, diversity and inclusion.”
Randol did not respond to a request for comment.
In a Sept. 29 letter to Biden, NSBA President Dr. Viola M. Garcia and CEO Chip Slaven wrote that “immediate assistance is required to protect our students, school board members and educators who are susceptible to acts of violence affecting interstate commerce because of threats to their districts, families and personal safety.”
Of particular concern to Weideman was the NSBA’s suggestion that federal law enforcement consider being brought in to deal with potential issues at school board meetings. He called it a “political play.”