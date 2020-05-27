The Union High School students will attend East Central College’s new Early College Academy (ECA) this fall that will allow them to obtain an associate degree their last two years of high school.
According to ECC Director of Early College Programs Megan Strubberg, 17 students from UHS are enrolled in the program.
The Union R-XI School District was responsible for administering the application process and selected the students into the program.
To qualify, students had to have a 3.0 grade-point average and college-ready placement test scores.
Students enrolled in the program must maintain passing grades of at least a C in all classes.
“I am very excited about this fall and the students who are in the program,” Strubberg said. “Everyone has wanted to do this for such a long time.”
Students in the program will be full-time students at the college and have the same amount of credit hours as normal ECC students.
Strubberg explained that the campus will have a designated space or “homeroom” for the students in the program where she will hold office hours for them.
In addition, students will be required to take the Falcon Seminar, a one-credit class that goes over college and career paths, to help make the transition a little easier for them, according to Strubberg.
Students also will be responsible for providing their own transportation to and from the ECC campus.
UHS Assistant Principal Markie Lampkin reported that 22 students applied for the program, and she anticipates more applications as the program continues.
“The fact that 22 students applied for this during a pandemic was amazing,” Lampkin explained. “Next year as we are able to meet with students more about the program, I think those numbers will increase.”
A total of 40 students can be enrolled in the program at a time, 20 students from the junior class at UHS and 20 seniors.
Lampkin said she’s happy that the Union R-XI School District is able to provide this opportunity for students who are interested in the program.
“This opportunity will allow students the chance to earn an associate degree without having the financial burden on their shoulders,” she said. “It’s a wonderful thing for them to have this chance.”
The college hopes to expand its ECA program to other school districts, according to Strubberg, who reported that the college is in conversations with other area school districts.