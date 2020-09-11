The Meramec Valley R-III School District confirmed it has two on-campus positive COVID-19 cases.
The district began its school year Wednesday, Aug. 26, and gave families the option to enroll their children in virtual learning, a hybrid model or in-person learning five days a week.
The first positive case was an employee Sept. 2, and the second was a student confirmed Sept. 9, said Ketina Armstrong, director of communications.
“The employee and the student were following the district COVID-19 protocols by wearing a face covering,” Armstrong said. “Both are currently on quarantine.”
For each case, a small group of other students was identified as close contacts and required to quarantine per the Franklin County Health Department, she said.
“At this time, MVR-III has not been notified of any additional positive COVID-19 cases as a result of these two exposures,” Armstrong said.
The district has guidelines it follows when a positive case is identified. Those guidelines include working with the health department and contact tracing officials.
Once all close contacts are notified, the school administrator sends a message to all families within the building notifying them of the confirmed-positive COVID-19 case, Armstrong said.
She said the district is taking precautions to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and help ensure the safety of its students and employees.
“All buildings and classrooms in the district are cleaned and disinfected daily and high-touch surfaces are also disinfected throughout the day,” Armstrong said.
The district is requiring faculty and students in fifth through 12th grade to wear a face covering when unable to socially distance, according to the districts re-entry plan.