In a close race, two incumbents and a newcomer were elected to the Washington Board of Education Tuesday in the municipal election, according to unofficial results from Franklin, Warren and St. Charles counties.
Incumbents Susan Thatcher and Scott Byrne were re-elected, capturing the most votes districtwide. Newcomer Dan Leslie came in third, unseating incumbent Bob Oreskovic by 10 votes.
The election was originally scheduled for April, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thatcher was the top vote-getter across all the three counties with 840 votes or 27.4 percent. She was followed by Byrne with 823 votes or 26.8 percent, and Leslie with 702 or 22.9 percent. Oreskovic received 692 votes or 22.5 percent.
Oreskovic collected 20 more votes than Leslie in Franklin County and five more in St. Charles County, but Leslie pulled ahead in Warren County with a 35-vote advantage to claim the third open seat by 10 votes over Oreskovic.
Only 148 votes separated the top vote-getter, Thatcher, and the fourth-place finisher, Oreskovic.
Byrne was re-elected to a fifth term while Thatcher was re-elected to a third term. Oreskovic was completing his first three-year term.
Byrne, Thatcher and Leslie will be sworn in to office during the board’s reorganization meeting Tuesday, June 16, at 7:30 a.m. at the district office.
Vote Breakdown
Thatcher was the top vote-getter in Franklin County with 644 votes. She was followed by Byrne, 625 votes; Oreskovic, 548; and Leslie, 528.
In Warren County, Byrne led the way with 140 total votes followed by Thatcher, 137; Leslie, 134; and Oreskovic, 99.
In St. Charles County, Thatcher picked up 59 votes and was followed by Byrne, 58; Oreskovic, 45; and Leslie, 40.
There were eight write-in candidates, all in Franklin County.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer thanked Oreskovic for serving on the board the past three years.
“I have been blessed with a group of dedicated people who put in the time and function at a high level,” she remarked. “I truly wish Bob the best and thank him for serving, learning and leading.”
VanLeer said she welcomes and congratulates Leslie on his election.
“Dan will be sworn in on June 16 and then we will begin getting him oriented with all of the requirements of board members and the inner workings of governance, district operations and the school district,” she said. “It always takes a little time to get acclimated, but Dan will settle in just fine.”
VanLeer also noted the district is busier than ever, and facing challenging times, so having a strong board is critically important.
“We are happy to have Susan Thatcher and Scott Byrne back for another term,” she added. “They both have done a tremendous job and I know that will continue.”
Leslie told The Missourian it was a tense evening waiting for the returns to come in.
“At the end of the night, I came in third place by a mere 10 votes. It was apparent that Mr. Oreskovic did an outstanding job on the school board during his tenure and I want to compliment him for his contributions to the district,” he said. “I am looking forward to seeing what I can contribute and I am anxious to serve the students and administration of our district.”
Thatcher thanked everyone who voted on Tuesday.
“I am so proud to represent the Washington School District for the next three years,” she said. “I look forward to working with my fellow board members and administrators to improve and continue student success within the district. The Washington School District has many plans . . . and I am happy to be involved with the planning and execution of the new elementary school project on St. Johns Road.”