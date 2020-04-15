“When we try to pick out anything by itself, we find it hitched to everything else in the Universe,” reminded prominent naturalist and conservationist John Muir in 1911.
The 50th anniversary of Earth Day will be observed Wednesday, April 22, and some Truman Elementary students put themselves and others in the Pacific area in front-row preparation seats of this milestone observation by taking on the Green Schools Quest.
Although schools are closed now due to the coronavirus pandemic, students were able to complete many tasks.
The Quest stems from the U.S. Green Building Council, a private nonprofit whose members promote sustainability in building design, construction and operation.
USGBC-Missouri Gateway Chapter leaders challenged public and private schools within the chapter’s territory of Missouri and Southern Illinois to devise and implement, with the help of Green Mentors, the most creative, effective and no- or low-cost sustainable practices for their schools.
Phil Gilcrease, Truman Elementary building aide, said the Pacific students were the only school team in Franklin County to participate in this year’s Quest.
“Our mission is to make our school more environmentally friendly,” he said.
Gilcrease said students have worked since September to partner with local groups and to introduce them to their Green Team Plan.
“Green Team here at Truman consists of three branches — Tower Garden, Recycling and Composting. These were put in place to help teach students about the importance of a clean environment and how to respect it,” he said.
Gilcrease said he partnered with other Truman Elementary colleagues — Erin Lydon-Lorson, school counselor; Sandi Thurston, first-grade teacher; and Dawn Bristow, Odyssey teacher — to work with recognized Green Mentors Leslie Penning and Darla Preiss from the Missouri Master Naturalist program, which is a community-based natural resource education and volunteer service program for adults.
The program is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation and the University of Missouri Extension.
The purpose of the naturalist program is to develop a corps of well-informed volunteers to provide education, outreach and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and natural areas within Missouri communities.
Together, they created a vision for the Truman Green Team.
Three-Pronged Approach
The school first got assistance from a local Girl Scout, Abigail Whittington, who is a Pacific High School freshman and former Truman student. She donated a tower garden as part of her Silver Award for Girl Scouts and the students grew lettuce, chives, kale, marigolds, tomatoes, arugula and peppers.
“We had many harvests, and the students enjoyed salads from the plants they grew,” said Gilcrease.
Whittington’s mother, Megan Chase, on a weekly basis assisted Gilcrease and the second-grade teachers, Sue Livingston and Courtney West.
“Some of the students planted the seeds and some of the students had weekly jobs. Without Megan’s help, the whole tower garden would have been a lost cause. She deserves a lot of credit for volunteering her time and making it a success,” said Gilcrease.
To cover composting, St. Louis regional master naturalist Karin Foster gave a presentation on worm composting, and she helped them start their own composting bin.
“She was very engaging, and the students loved the process. The composting bin is managed by our fourth-grade students, who fed and maintained a healthy environment for our worms,” said Gilcrease.
Steve McGuire, Buckeye International Inc. general manager in Maryland Heights, talked to the students about the importance of recycled liners and the ones used by Meramec Valley R-III School District. He provided posters that the students placed around the school.
“By switching to Gateway Liners, we reduced 2,258 pounds of plastic from landfills and 24 percent less waste,” said Gilcrease. “The students really enjoyed the presentation even though it was about trash bags and recycling.”
For the last component of the program, students did a paper recycling pickup three days a week. The Green Team pickup crew consisted of fourth-grade students from Chrissy Meininger’s and Angie Signaigo’s classes.
Milk cartons and juice boxes were recycled every breakfast and lunch, with maintenance help from the custodial crew and enlisting the whole student body.
“We have a bin where students dump excess liquid from their cartons and then they place it in the recycling bin. This is a whole school activity that was performed every day. We recycled 202 cartons a day, 1,015 a week, 34,138 a year. Before this program we recycled zero,” Gilcrease proudly stated.
He said students and teachers also completed a video about their Green Team project.
Future Green Plans
Winners of the USGBC-Missouri Gateway Chapter Quest will be announced May 15.
The Truman Green Team is in the running for cash awards of $600 for first place; $400 for second place; and $200 for third place, as well as trophies to three participants in each category — elementary school, middle/junior high school and high school.
Five additional awards will be presented across the categories of Rookie of the Year, Sustainability Champion, Focus of the Year, Judges’ Choice and Innovation. Winners of these five additional awards will receive $100. A school team may be awarded up to two awards.
Gilcrease said they plan to keep Green Team initiatives going in the future by creating an outdoor composting bin and limiting their food waste in the cafeteria.
“We’ve discussed ways to transition from Styrofoam to composting plates and utensils,” he said. “We have grants lined up to add more tower gardens because the students really want to donate our vegetables to food banks. With our composting, we want to start an outside learning garden that students can enjoy. All of these ideas can be made possible because of the success we have found this year in joining the Green Schools Quest.”
Gilcrease said being an educator is not only consumed by math scores or book reports.
“It’s about character building and community engagement. Every single one of these students who was involved with this project is learning how to be aware of content that doesn’t involve a computer screen,” he said. “They were able to witness the cycle of a plant’s life, which they only were able to read about before.”
He said the students now have a better understanding of where their plastic goes and what it does to the environment.
“They compare and contrast their environment to a red wiggler. They implement the practices they learned at school to their own homes,” he noted. “Having conversations and seeing the students make connections was the best part of this program.
“They witnessed how shredded paper couldn’t be recycled, but we used it in our composting bin,” he added. “They also decided to use the extra dead leaves of the tower garden and feed it to the worms. The students are always growing and thinking of new ways to recycle, and give back.
“The fact that they not only enjoyed eating salad but that they want to give back to their community and help others is beyond what we expected. I’m very grateful for the help we received and the acknowledgment from the district,” he added.