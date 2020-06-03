Two seats for the St. Clair board of alderman were up this election, but only one race was held.
Former alderman and current city collector, Cheryl (Cherie) Counts and incumbent Janet Viehland raced for the Ward 1 slot. Counts won the race, picking up 111 votes, while Viehland earned 37 votes.
In Ward 2 incumbent Amanda Sikes ran unopposed and received 98 votes.
For city collector newcomer Donna Robart ran unopposed and collected 237 votes.
Prop STC Safe and Secure
For the last few months, school officials have worried whether Prop STC Safe and Secure, the $12,750,000 no-tax increase bond issue, would be effected due to low voter turnout during June’s municipal election.
However, the bond issue passed during the election, earning 612 yes votes and 171 votes for no.
With the passing of the issue, the property tax rate is estimated to remain unchanged at 62 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property.
Funds from the bond will go towards facility improvements, including security improvements, necessary repairs and replacements, and construction of a larger auditorium/multiuse facility at the high school that would also provide weather protection.
School Board
For the St. Clair School Board, three incumbents ran unopposed to fill three seats.
David A. Berkel, president of the school board, and members Brian Hinson and Russell King will serve another three year term.