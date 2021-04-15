St. Clair R-XIII School District Board of Education members continued conversations about facility upgrades at their meeting April 12. The projects will be funded by the nearly $13 million bond issued in September 2020 and March 2021.
During the meeting, board members voted to send out bids for construction on security vestibules at St. Clair Elementary and Junior High, as well as on the elementary school’s parking lot. The submitted parking lot plan includes a drop-off and pick-up loop that can queue almost 100 cars, said Ryan Reu, project manager for St. Louis-bsed FGM Architects.
Other capital projects to be built include an auditorium that doubles as a storm shelter, a new football stadium grandstand, updated safety systems and new high school track.
“It (the track) dates back to 1990, and if you go out to see it right now, you have cracks and uneven surfaces showing up pretty much throughout the track,” Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said in an interview following the district’s special board meeting March 11. “So we’re actually going to take it down to bare dirt and start over.”
All construction work should be completed by the 2022-2023 school year, Kruse said.
“The football grandstand we’re getting done in summer. The track will be done this summer. The roof work is already completed. The security vestibule should be done this summer,” he said. “So really the big one is the auditorium, and I think it’ll be a push. But the goal is to have it done in August of ’22.”
The final $3 million of the bond was issued March 11, and the former $9.7 million was issued Sept. 10, 2020. Investment bank L.J. Hart & Co. of St. Louis was the bond underwriter.
Nearly two-thirds of municipal voters approved the bond issue in June 2020, according to previous Missourian reporting.