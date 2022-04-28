A missing person search by the St. Clair Police Department sent St. Clair High School into a "secure status" Thursday morning, District Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse told The Missourian.
Kruse said school officials were notified Thursday morning by the St. Clair Police Department of a search for a missing person happening near the school, which lead them to restrict movement into and out of the building. Operations inside the building, he said, proceeded as usual. However, he stressed that this was done out of an abundance of caution and that the students were never known to be in danger.
"There was no threat to the school that we were aware of," Kruse said. "Just a precaution."
When he spoke to The Missourian around 11:15 a.m., he said he was preparing to lift the precautionary measures.
The St. Clair Police Department said that the man who was missing, Eric Hawkins, had already been found safe by 11:15 a.m. It said that he was reported missing by his family, but declined to share any further details. The department declined to say why the matter necessitated putting the school into secure status.