The Washington School District was closed Thursday and Friday due to icy road conditions.
Most of the parochial grade schools were in session Thursday and St. Francis Borgia Regional High School followed a a late-start schedule.
Borgia High also was closed Friday, but many parochial schools were open.
The Washington School Board meeting scheduled for Wednesday night was canceled and has been rescheduled for next Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m. at the administration building.
The school district also was closed Tuesday due to the weather.