Pacific aldermen held a public hearing Tuesday, July 7, to remove six business locations from the city’s West Osage Community Improvement District.
Owners of the following parcels petitioned to be taken out of the CID: 301 and 305 Hoven Drive (Osage 66 Properties), 2165 W. Osage St. (Gared LLC, previously Null & Crossbones), 333 Chamber Drive (Elite Massage), 1901 W. Osage St. (Osage Street Garage), and 1806 W. Osage St. (Dale and Belinda Essmye, previously Gateway Screen Products).
The West Osage district was established in 2008. It’s one of the city’s three CIDs created to generate revenue for road improvements through a 1-cent sales tax imposed on retail sales at businesses located within the CID’s boundaries.
Pacific City Administrator Steve Roth said removing these businesses was prompted by voter approval of two one-half-cent sales taxes, Prop S and Prop P, in April 2019.
At the July 7 aldermen meeting, Pacific Mayor Steve Myers proposed purchasing an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) unit to use at the municipal pool and at city hall apart from pool season.
Cost of the AED is $3,073, which Pacific City Administrator Steve Roth said may be reimbursed from Franklin County CARES Act funding.
At the same board meeting, aldermen discussed a request from the city’s pool managers to increase pool occupancy from 50 to 75. Aldermen voted to maintain occupancy at 50, due to the current regional spike in COVID-19 cases and said they wanted to get recommendations from the city’s park board members.
Aldermen again debated a potential ordinance that would define policies about uses of minibikes, go-karts, ATVs, golf carts and other alternative motorized vehicles within Pacific’s municipal limits. For the past several months, police officers reported receiving daily phone calls about public safety concerns from youths driving such devices on city streets.
Board discussions about tightened controls on four- or six-wheel utility and low-speed vehicles have focused on banning them versus allowed usage under certain conditions, plus how to hold accountable the underage drivers of such vehicles. Motorized utility vehicles are currently defined as those weighing 1,850 pounds or less, and 63 inches or less in width.
In other business, Pacific resident Joanne McHugh was appointed to the city’s Beautification Committee. Two residents, Lisa Troglio and Jeff Titter, were appointed to the Meramec Valley Historical Museum & Genealogy Society.
Additionally, three aldermen were appointed to the city’s Operations Committee: Carol Johnson, Butch Frick and Gregg Rahn. The other three aldermen, Herb Adams, Drew Stotler and Andrew Nemeth, were appointed to the Administrative Committee.
Aldermen also voted to award a $198,399 contract to Pacific-headquartered NB West Contracting for resurfacing Lamar Parkway and Payne Street, and the section of Payne and Congress south of the Union Pacific Railroad. NB was one of nine bidders for the project.
Roth reported 300-plus responses were received for the city’s online stormwater survey, which closed July 6. Responses were shared with consultants at HR Green, Inc., a construction engineering company based in Chesterfield.