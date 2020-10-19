The St. Francis Borgia Regional High School open house that was scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 18 and Monday, Oct. 19 has been postponed according to a statement on the school’s facebook page.
The decision was made after consultation with the school’s administrative team and came “out of an abundance of concern for our guests, students, staff, and faculty,” according to the statement.
“We are genuinely disappointed and heartbroken that we cannot share our campus with you at this time,” the statement said.
The event has been delayed until early spring, but a specific date has not been set at this time.
Students and families who are considering attending Borgia High School can schedule tours to learn more about the school by contacting Moira Vossbrink, Director of Marketing and Admissions, at 636-239-7871 ext. 197.
A virtual tour can also be accessed at www.borgia.com.